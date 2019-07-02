7 Artists Who Have Fought for Ownership of Their Music

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer prompted a renewed debate over artists’ rights to own their musical catalogs on June 30, when she publicly denounced Scooter Braun for acquiring her masters in a $300 million sale.

Swift, 29, who signed with Scott Borchetta’s record label Big Machine Label Group at age 15, left for Universal Music Group late last year, securing the rights to any future master recordings with UMG in the process. But those included on her first six albums remained the property of BMLG — until reports broke on June 30 that the label had been acquired by Braun’s Ithaca Holdings, essentially giving him ownership.

In a scathing Tumblr post, the pop powerhouse detailed her frustration with the situation, explaining that she’d been trying to own her own music for years and had been told she would need to sign a new contract with BMLG that only exchanged ownership of one of her old albums for each new one she completed.

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she wrote. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Swift went on to call Braun’s ownership of her catalogue her “worst case scenario,” and accused the manager of “incessant, manipulative bullying” over the years, particularly in relation to her feud with Kanye West.