Taylor Swift's Original Background Vocalist Says She's 'Honored' to Appear on Re-Recording of 'Love Story'

Taylor Swift's original background vocalist is feeling grateful to have worked with the artist on her career-changing song "Love Story" for a second time.

Swift dropped the re-recording of her popular track on Friday, featuring background vocals from Caitlin Evanson, who also sang on Swift's original recording of the song.

Shortly after the re-recording was released, Evanson tweeted at Swift, 31, to express her appreciation for the opportunity to sing on the updated track.

"@taylorswift13, I'm so honored to again, be a part of this magic we made so long ago. Thanks a million," Evanson wrote. "Can't stop listening to Love Story (Taylor's Version!) #lovestorytaylorsversion #ownedbytaylorswift"

According to the credits on "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," Evanson is listed as an "associated performer, background vocalist."

Swift also revealed she's been hard at work re-recording Fearless, which will feature the new name of Fearless (Taylor's Verison). The new album will also feature 26 songs with a total of six new songs "from the vault."

Sharing the news on Good Morning America, the singer said, "Good morning, America. It's Taylor. I'm so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I'll be putting out my version of my song, 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album Fearless. I've now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon."

She continued, "My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it: the full picture."

Following the GMA announcement, Swift shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

"I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon," she captioned a photo of the new album cover. "It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight."

In a second photo from the same Instagram post, Swift shared an emotional message explaining the meaning of being able to re-record her music and the significance of her Fearless album.

The message, written in all lowercase letters, also featured a few capitalized letters that appeared to spell out "APRIL NINTH" — potentially the date that the singer's re-recorded album is set to drop. The April date also equates to the 13, Swift's favorite number.

Last November, Swift's fans rejoiced on social media as the singer became legally free to work on new versions of her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of following a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group.