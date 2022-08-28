She's a Mirrorball! See Taylor Swift's Big Night at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where she is up for five awards! Take a look at the best pictures from her night 

Published on August 28, 2022 08:37 PM
01 of 06

Taylor Swift Returns to the MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift made a grand return to the MTV VMAs on Sunday night (her first since 2019!), where she is up for five awards, including video of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

02 of 06

She's a Mirrorball

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Jeff Kravitz/Getty

The singer looked like a real-life mirrorball as she strutted down the red carpet in a bejeweled Oscar de la Renta dress, complemented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

03 of 06

Red Lip Classic

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Swift paired her flashy ensemble with some equally stunning makeup, including her staple red lipstick.

04 of 06

Working the Carpet

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The singer worked the cameras from all angles in her eye-catching ensemble.

05 of 06

All Smiles

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Say cheese! Swift flashed a sweet smile as she posed on the carpet.

06 of 06

All in the Details

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Swift made sure to show off all the intricate details of her dress, including several draping jewels across the back.

