She's a Mirrorball! See Taylor Swift's Big Night at the 2022 MTV VMAs Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where she is up for five awards! Published on August 28, 2022 08:37 PM 01 of 06 Taylor Swift Returns to the MTV VMAs Taylor Swift made a grand return to the MTV VMAs on Sunday night (her first since 2019!), where she is up for five awards, including video of the year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." 02 of 06 She's a Mirrorball The singer looked like a real-life mirrorball as she strutted down the red carpet in a bejeweled Oscar de la Renta dress, complemented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels. 03 of 06 Red Lip Classic Swift paired her flashy ensemble with some equally stunning makeup, including her staple red lipstick. 04 of 06 Working the Carpet The singer worked the cameras from all angles in her eye-catching ensemble. 05 of 06 All Smiles Say cheese! Swift flashed a sweet smile as she posed on the carpet. 06 of 06 All in the Details Swift made sure to show off all the intricate details of her dress, including several draping jewels across the back.