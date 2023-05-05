Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' at Nashville Show: 'I Love to Surprise You'

Speak Now (Taylor's Version), out July 7, is the star's latest re-recording since 2021's Red (Taylor's Version)

By
Published on May 5, 2023 11:55 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift. Photo: Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift just announced her next album re-recording!

On Friday night, sparks were flying at her Nashville show at Nissan Stadium when she announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and lit up the pedestrian bridge purple to match the album.

Taking the stage alone for her solo songs, Swift, 33, admitted, "There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while."

She continued, "You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you — I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..."

The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor's Version) and the release date — July 7, 2023.

Swift then went into one of the album's hits, "Sparks Fly."

"It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on social media following the announcement.

"I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I've sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with you on July 7th. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com 💜💜💜"

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Fans have speculated Speak Now was next on the re-recordings list for some time now.

In February, Swift embraced all her eras for her Grammys red carpet look. However, she stepped out in a midnight blue two-piece set by Roberto Cavalli, a designer she worked with during her Speak Now era and who also created custom looks for her Eras Tour.

Following the release of music videos in January for her Midnights album, fans also spotted a number of Easter Eggs that pointed to her 2010 album. In one instance in the "Anti-Hero" music video, fans noticed that she included the same guitar she played every night on her Speak Now tour.

At the start of the "Bejeweled" music video, she played an instrumental version of "Enchanted" — which was featured on Speak Now — to set the scene for the fairytale story.

Meanwhile, back in October, Swift was photographed on a walk in New York City with ex Joe Alwyn, where she carried a Tremont Leather Cross Body Bag by Ralph Lauren and some fans thought it could be an Easter egg.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist

Per Taylor Swift Style, a fan-run style blog on the singer, the purse is one of the "oldest in [Swift's] collection and debuted back in October 2010," which is the same month Swift released Speak Now. Additionally, fans have noted that Swift's outfit bears a striking resemblance to looks she wore during her Speak Now era, including her gray tights.

The singer's decision to re-record came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that saw him take control of the masters for her first six albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.)

Swift said that while the private equity company reached out to her following their purchase, she declined to work with them since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."

