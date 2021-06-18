Taylor Swift Announces 30-Track Re-Recording of Red as She Teases Song That's 'Ten Minutes Long'

"It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past," she wrote

Another Taylor Swift re-recording is on the way!

On Friday, the singer announced that the next album she will be revisiting is 2012's Grammy-winning Red. The Taylor's Version of the album - set to release on Nov. 19 - will feature all 30 songs originally meant to be on the LP.

"I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly," she wrote. "The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness."

"Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red," she continued.

Swift explained that the album "musically and lyrically" resembled a "heartbroken person."

She ended: "Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over. Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn't stop writing."

As for what fans can look forward to, Swift said that "one of them is even ten minutes long." Swift and co-writer Liz Rose have previously spoken about how Red track "All Too Well" was originally 10 minutes long.

The new Taylor's Version LP is the second album she re-records after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

After Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine - and with it, the masters to Swift's first six albums - the singer shared that she would be re-recording her entire catalog so that she would own her art. (Braun has since sold the masters to a private equity firm but continues to profit off them.)

The Red (Taylor's Version) announcement comes on Braun's birthday.

In addition to including all 13 songs of Fearless' original tracklists, the release also featured a number of other tracks, including six original, unreleased songs from the vault. The album debuted at No. 1 - just as her original release did back in November 2008 - becoming her ninth album to do so, according to Billboard.

Reacting to Fearless (Taylor's Version)'s chart-topping status, Swift let fans know that she had way more in store for them. "Been in the studio all day recording the next one - it's really so amazing what you all have done here," she wrote on Twitter.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this year, Swift opened up about the recreation process and how she ensured that Taylor's Version kept the same essence of its 2008 Grammy-winning original.

"In terms of production, I really wanted to stay very loyal to the initial melodies that I had thought of for these songs," she said. "And so we really did go in and try to create a 'the same but better' version. We kept all the same parts that I initially dreamed up for these songs. But if there was any way that we could improve upon the sonic quality, we did."