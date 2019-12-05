Taylor Swift Announces New Christmas Song and Video — and It's Coming Very, Very Soon

Taylor Swift has written a new original Christmas song, and she’s not wasting any time releasing it.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 29 — who covers PEOPLE’s latest issue as one of the 2019 People of the Year — announced on Thursday that she’ll be dropping a new holiday tune later in the evening, as well as a music video for the song made from family home videos.

Her happy news came with a cute video in which Swift consulted her cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button about whether or not she should put the song out.

“I know this is pretty wild but I’ve just written a Christmas song. I feel like it’s weird to wait a year to put it out, so, I don’t know what to do,” Swift said in the clip, before checking in with her furry friends.

Of course, none of her kitties gave Swift a clear answer. So she made the ultimate decision herself.

“When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway,” Swift wrote on Twitter. “NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦) OUT TONIGHT.”

RELATED: Inside Taylor Swift’s Life-Changing Year: ‘I’m Proud of the Things I’ve Withstood’

When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Incredible 2019, from Top-Selling Albums to Blockbuster Movies

Always one to drop hints, Swift hashtagged her announcement #ChristmasTreeFarm — maybe teasing the tune’s title.

As Swifties know, the singer grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. Her formative years there established Swift’s love for Christmas.

“That’s why I’m sort of obsessed with Christmas,” she explained back in 2013, in an interview released by her then-music company, Big Machine. “I really love Christmas, I wish it was all year round, just like for the feeling that everybody has. Everybody’s buying gifts for each other and there’s sort of a feeling about it. But I think that the fact that I love it so much is probably because I grew up on a Christmas tree farm.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

RELATED: Naked Katy Perry Gets a Massage from a Reindeer in Video for New Song ‘Cozy Little Christmas’

Swift’s new Christmas song is the first original seasonal music she’s put out since The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection, her limited release Christmas EP from back in October 2007.

That record — which originally was titled Sounds of the Season: The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection — featured cover versions of Christmas songs “Last Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night,” as well as two original tracks written by Swift, “Christmases When You Were Mine” and “Christmas Must Be Something More.”

The new Christmas song will top off a big 2019 for Swift, who turns 30 on Dec. 13.

In the final year of her 20s, the superstar released her record-shattering new album Lover (all 18 tracks charted simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100) and embraced her voice and power more than ever.

“This is the first time I’ve been able to put out music that I feel is connecting with people, yet look back on everything I’ve made and feel a quiet sense of pride,” Swift told PEOPLE in this week’s People of the Year cover story. “I’m proud of the things I’ve withstood, and I’ve been able to carve out a life for myself.”

For more on 2019’s People of the Year, pick up this week’s issue, on stands Friday, Dec. 6.

Image zoom Miller Mobley

As she did five years ago with streaming services, this year, Swift took on injustices in the music industry by getting loud about her struggles with her former record label Big Machine over her life’s work after the company was sold to manager Scooter Braun.

“I’m in a position to speak out, thankfully, so if somebody who’s younger who’s signing a record deal can learn from that, then that’s a good day,” said Swift. “When I signed my record deal with Universal Music Group, they agreed to pay their artists a significant portion when they sell their Spotify shares. It’s a hugely important thing to me as an artist because I think that’s our pension plan, and that’s our thing we get to leave to our kids.”

Following her massive Reputation Stadium Tour, the singer — who is gearing up for her new tour, Lover Fest — said she felt empowered to write music in a way she was never able to before.

“There was so much theatricality in the darkness of reputation. It was secretly a love story, but it was also filled with angst, rebellion and this vengeful taking back of your life,” she told PEOPLE. “Lover ended up being the album [where I was no longer] answering to something. In the past, I’ve definitely used my criticism as a jumping-off point for creativity. With reputation, I’d said everything I needed to say. I’d been tried in every possible way people could throw things at me, and I felt like now I just get to create.”