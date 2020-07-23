Taylor Swift Announces Release of 'Surprise' New Album Folklore

Surprise! New Taylor Swift music is coming!

The singer-songwriter, 30, announced Thursday morning on Instagram that she was releasing her eighth-studio album, Folklore, at midnight on Friday, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself in the woods.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen," Swift wrote. "And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗."

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," the singer said. "I wrote and recorded this in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine."

Swift listed her fellow collaborators on Folklore as co-writers Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, Jack Antonoff, engineers Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixers Serban Ghenea & Jon Low and photographer Beth Garrabant.

"Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," Swift said. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world."

"That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with," she concluded her post. "Love you guys so much ♥️."

In a follow-up post, Swift shared that her new album will feature 16 songs on the standard edition, including a bonus track, "The lakes."

The 16 songs on Folklore are: "The 1," "Cardigan," "The Last Great American Dynasty," "Exile," "My Tears Ricochet," "Mirrorball," "Seven," "August," "This Is Me Trying," "Illicit Affairs," "Invisible String," "Mad Woman," "Epiphany," "Betty," "Peace," and "Hoax."

Swift then revealed that the music video for the first single, "Cardigan," will also drop tonight.

Folklore is Swift's eight studio album, following Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019).