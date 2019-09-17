Taylor Swift Prepares to Take Lover on the Road as She Announces 2020 Festival and Stadium Dates

Taylor Swift is bringing her new album Lover to fans in a whole new way.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old pop titan revealed announced plans to take her latest LP on the road in summer 2020 with a series of shows at European music festivals — and a four-date self-created festival in the US dubbed, appropriately, Lover Fest.

“The Lover album is open fields, sunsets, and SUMMER,” Swift tweeted. “I want to perform it in a way that feels authentic. I want to go to some places I haven’t been and play festivals. Where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East + West!”

The West Coast shows will take place on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and the East Coast dates will go down on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

As she so often does, Swift will make history with the tour. Her dates at the SoFi Stadium will make her the first woman to open an NFL Stadium. (The facility is set to open the day before Lover Fest West kicks off.)

More dates are expected to come. Ticket information will be coming soon on Swift’s website, TaylorSwift.com, with Verified Fan Presale set to begin on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. local time, and Oct. 17. at 4 p.m. for general public sale. However, the TicketMaster General Public Verified Fan registration opens Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Lover, Swift’s seventh studio album, continues to break records. According to Billboard, the Grammy winner, now ties Elvis Presley for the 10th-most Top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after her song “Lover” rose to No. 10 during its second week of release.

Swift’s touching ballad is her 25th song to hit the Top 10, and her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” is still ranking at No. 4.

All 18 songs from Lover also charted on the Hot 100, breaking Billie Eilish’s previous record of 14 total entries.

The superstar’s latest album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the biggest sales for any album since, well, her own reputation in 2017. (That album sold a whopping 1.238 million units in its first week, with 1.216 million in pure album sales.)

Lover has racked up a total of 867,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, and 679,000 units impressively came from pure album sales.