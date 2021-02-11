Taylor Swift Announces Imminent Drop of 'Love Story' Re-Recording, Upcoming Fearless Album

Just two months after releasing her surprise record, evermore, Taylor Swift revealed on Thursday her re-recording of her second studio album will be available "soon"

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Taylor Swift is giving her fans the "Love Story" they've all been waiting for.

On Thursday morning, the superstar, 31, delighted Swifties by announcing that the re-recording of her career-changing song, "Love Story," would drop at midnight.

And if that weren't enough, Swift also revealed she's been hard at work re-recording Fearless — which will feature the new name of Fearless (Taylor's Verison). The new album will also feature 26 songs with a total of six new songs "from the vault."

Sharing the news on Good Morning America, the singer said, "Good morning, America. It's Taylor. I'm so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I'll be putting out my version of my song, 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album Fearless. I've now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon."

She continued, "My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it: the full picture."

Following the GMA announcement, Swift shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

"I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is done and will be with you soon," she wrote, captioning a photo of the new album cover. "It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight."

Swift's second studio album — which sat at No. 1 for 11 weeks and is one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century — won her album of the year at the Grammys in 2009, making her the youngest artist to ever win the award at the time.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here's a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Last November, Swift's fans rejoiced on social media as the singer became legally free to work on new versions of her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of following a $300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group.

(Swift's masters exchanged hands yet again when Braun sold the master rights of her first six albums for more than $300 million late last year.)

After news of the sale broke in July 2019, Swift slammed Braun and Big Machine co-owner Scott Borchetta and accused the music manager of "manipulative bullying" in an impassioned note to her fans.

Swift then confirmed in August 2019 that she planned on re-recording her first five albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989 — once she was legally allowed to do so.

"It's something that I'm very excited about doing because my contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again. I'm very excited about it," she previously told GMA's Robin Roberts.