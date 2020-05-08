Taylor Swift Announces Concert Special After Canceling Lover Fest Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

"Taylor Swift City of Lover" will air May 17 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC and be available on demand on Hulu and Disney+ the following day

Taylor Swift's 2019 Lover Fest tour was canceled last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, but now Swifties will have a chance to watch the superstar perform in the safety of their own homes.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner announced Friday morning in a video message on Good Morning America that a brand-new concert special titled "Taylor Swift City of Lover" will air May 17 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. After its TV broadcast, the concert will be available on demand on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

"Hope everybody is happy and healthy and staying safe," Swift began in her video message. "So I played this concert in September called 'The City of Lover' show and it was in Paris. It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out and we filmed it."

She continued, "That is going to be airing on ABC on May 17 and the next day, it'll be on Hulu and Disney+. I am really excited about it. Again sending my love to you guys and hope you're well."

According to a press release, the concert was filmed last September at L'Olympia Theater in Paris while Swift was promoting her latest studio album.

At the time, an intimate group of fans from 37 countries flew into Paris for the concert, where the singer performed songs off Lover.

Swift's highly anticipated Lover Fest was originally scheduled to kick off in Los Angeles in July, but on April 17 she announced the decision to cancel the tour, citing concerns over the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Swift said at the time her U.S. and Brazil tour dates would instead take place in 2021.)

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” she wrote on Twitter.

Swift's fans have been buzzing about an upcoming May 8 announcement since the entertainer posted a selfie of herself at home on April 27 at exactly 5:08 p.m.

"Not a lot going on at the moment," she captioned the snap, which has racked up nearly four million likes.

On Thursday, the rumor mill was sent into overdrive after Swift posted another photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine at home. "🍷 🐍 biiig isolation 🐍 🍷," she captioned the photo, referencing her record-breaking album reputation.

Swift has largely remained low-key while social distancing but used her voice to help raise funds during last month's star-studded One World: Together at Home special. In a heart-tugging performance, the star sang "Soon You'll Get Better," an emotional track inspired by her mom Andrea's battle with cancer.

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer has also been surprising fans over the last several weeks, sending $3000 each to Swifties struggling financially. Swift also recently surprised Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse who's been working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, with a handwritten note and package for her 30th birthday.

"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously," wrote Swift.