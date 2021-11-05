Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film — as well as her re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version) — will drop on Nov. 12

Taylor Swift Announces Self-Directed 'All Too Well' Short Film with Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien

Taylor Swift fans already had much to look forward to next week — and the star just delivered another surprise.

On Friday morning, the 31-year-old singer announced that she will be releasing a short film tied to the 10-minute version of her popular song "All Too Well," which is part of the forthcoming Red (Taylor's Version) rerelease of her 2012 album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Written and directed by Swift, the short film — which will be released on Nov. 12, the same day as Red (Taylor's Version) — will also star the pop singer, as well as Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien.

Swift shared a preview of the short film with a teaser video on Instagram, in which an old car can be seen driving through a colorful fall landscape. "November 12. Remember it," Swift captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in June, Swift announced that the next album she will be revisiting is her Grammy-winning LP Red. The new Taylor's Version project is the second album she has rerecorded after releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April.

Then, in September, Swift surprised fans by sharing that Red (Taylor's Version) will be released a week earlier than anticipated, moving up from its planned drop of Nov. 19. The project will feature all 30 songs originally meant to be on the LP.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Phoebe Bridgers will join the songstress for "Nothing New," Chris Stapleton will appear on "I Bet You Think About Me," and Ed Sheeran — who was already featured on the album's "Everything Has Changed" — will also sing with Swift on "Run."

Other "from the vault" songs include "Better Man," "Babe," "Message in a Bottle," "Forever Winter" and "The Very First Night." Also on the album will be the previously released song "Ronan," which was inspired by Ronan Thompson, a 4-year-old who died of cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Says She Went 'Line By Line' on Every Fearless Song to See What to 'Improve' on Re-Record

Swift's decision to record her first six albums again came followed Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's former record label Big Machine — a move that allowed him to take control of the masters to those albums. (He sold the masters for $300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020.)

Swift then declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years."

The singer-songwriter also put Swifties on the edge of their seats when she hinted at the rerelease of her album 1989 when she dropped "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" on streaming services in September.