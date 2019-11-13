A ‘Collaborashawn’ to Remember! Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes Release Remix of 'Lover'

This “collaborashawn” will leave you in your feelings.

On Wednesday morning, Taylor Swift woke up her followers with a surprise announcement: She and Shawn Mendes have collaborated on a remix of her popular song “Lover.”

“Hey guys, I wanted to tell you about something that I’m really excited about,” the singer opened up in a video she shared on Instagram. “There is a new version of ‘Lover’ coming. A remix, featuring someone who I’m such a huge fan of, who I’ve known for a really long time, and someone that I’ve always really been dying to collaborate with.”

“So drumroll please,” she added with a pause. “It is featuring Shawn Mendes, and he has taken ‘Lover’ and he has rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer. And I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover and I think his take on it is so beautiful. I can’t wait for you to hear it. I’m so, so, so excited about this and I hope you are too.”

Swift, 29, also captioned the video: “Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @shawnmendes rn – I’m so stoked that our remix of ‘Lover’ is out NOW! Link in bio.”

The romantic ballad maintains the same melody and opening lyrics written by the “Reputation” singer. However, after the first chorus, Mendes, 21, steps in with his own love letter (perhaps inspired by girlfriend Camila Cabello).

“We could light a bunch of candles /And dance around the kitchen, baby /Pictures of when we were young /Would hang on the wall,” the “Señorita” singer adds to the song.

“We would sit on the stoop /I’ll sing love songs to you /When we’re 80 /See I finally got you now, honey /I won’t let you fall.”

Both singers then come together, their vocals intertwined while singing the chorus. Mendes makes a solo appearance again later in the song with more of his own lyrics, at one point likening his commitment to going “down with the Titanic” for his lover.

Mendes later thanked Swift for letting him on the track, writing, “Thank you @taylorswift for letting me join you on such a beautiful song. ‘Lover’ remix is out now ❤️” on Twitter.

It’s no secret that Swift wrote the song with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in mind. The couple — who have kept their relationship tightly under wraps — have been dating since 2016.

Mendes has recently struck up a romance with longtime best friend and duet partner Cabello, 22. The pair have collaborated on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Señorita” — the latter of which came out this year and initially sparked the romance rumors.

Cabello and Mendes have been officially dating since the Fourth of July, the “Stitches” singer revealed to his fans at a concert last month, and they were recently photographed kissing at the Los Angeles Clippers game against the Toronto Raptors.

While Mendes seems to be writing his own take on their love story with his lyrics in “Lover,” the “Havana” singer has also been teasing the release of her new Romance album, which is said to pay tribute to the various milestones of her journey with Mendes.

Earlier this month, Cabello performed an intimate show for her upcoming third album in Los Angeles, and previewed the song “Used to This.” In the track, she references when the couple was photographed sharing a kiss over coffee in San Francisco.

“No, I never liked San Francisco/ Never thought it was nothing special/ ’Til you kissed me there.”

The singer also revealed she completed the new album on Oct. 31 but has yet to set a release date.