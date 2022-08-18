Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have an enduring friendship.

The pop singers first crossed paths when they were each dating a Jonas brother back in 2008 (Swift was seeing Joe Jonas while Gomez was linked to Nick Jonas) and they ended up becoming close pals as a result.

Over the years, the two have given us many glimpses of their close bond, including cheering each other on at award shows, celebrating big milestones together, and even working with each other on a few occasions.

Gomez has shared the stage with Swift during several of her tours and previously appeared in the singer's "Bad Blood" music video.

Take a look back at Gomez and Swift's sweetest friendship moments ahead.

August 2008: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez meet through the Jonas Brothers

Swift and Gomez were first spotted hanging out in August 2008 when they stepped out for dinner with Joe and Nick Jonas, whom they were respectively dating at the time.

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," Gomez told KISS FM UK in 2017. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked," Gomez said — before jokingly adding, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

Sept. 14, 2008: Taylor Swift supports Selena Gomez at Another Cinderella Story premiere

John Shearer/WireImage

A month after hanging out together, Swift showed her support for Gomez at the premiere of her film Another Cinderella Story, marking their first of many red carpets together.

Oct. 20, 2009: Selena Gomez says she turns to Taylor Swift for love advice

During an interview with Seventeen, Gomez named the "Love Story" singer as the friend she goes to for love advice. "Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift!" she told the publication.

"If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."

Jan. 5, 2011: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the People's Choice Awards

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Swift and Gomez won big at the 2011 People's Choice Awards and were by each other's side for it all. Backstage, the two posed with their trophies, with Gomez taking home favorite breakout artist and Swift winning favorite country artist.

Feb. 27, 2011: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

WireImage

Swift and Gomez channeled Hollywood glamour as they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2011.

Nov. 20, 2011: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez sit together at the American Music Awards

Christopher Polk/AMA2011/Getty for AMA

Later that year, Swift and Gomez lived it up at the American Music Awards, where they were spotted dancing along to the performances, and mingling with several celebrities, including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Gomez's then-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Nov. 22, 2011: Selena Gomez makes a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Speak Now tour

Larry Busacca/Getty

Fans at Swift's Madison Square Garden concert got a special treat as the singer brought out Gomez for a performance of her hit "Who Says." That same night, Swift also shared the stage with James Taylor before posing with him and Gomez backstage.

July 23, 2013: Taylor Swift celebrates Selena Gomez's 21st birthday

As Gomez rang in her 21st birthday, Swift shared a sweet note for her pal on Twitter. Alongside a photo of the pair posing alongside a mermaid statue, Swift wrote, "Happy 21st birthday to my friend, and the closest thing I've ever had to a sister, @selenagomez!!"

Aug. 25, 2013: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the MTV Video Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

The duo matched in striking navy gowns as they attended the MTV Video Music Awards. Swift could be seen giving Gomez a big hug after the "Come & Get It" singer took home best pop video, which was presented by One Direction.

May 6, 2014: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have fun at the Met Gala together

After attending the Met Gala in 2014, Gomez posted a cute video of her and Swift frolicking around the museum in their gorgeous gowns. "And during.. sometimes you wanna just be you with someone who knows all your secrets," the singer captioned the clip.

Oct. 27, 2014: Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift's 1989 release

Following the release of Swift's 1989 album, Gomez showed her support on Instagram with a cute collage of photos capturing their longtime friendship. "From hotel room album listening parties, kitchen dance floor album listening parties to driving on the [porch], windows down album listening parties. -The best part is we were the only ones there. Each time," she wrote. "So happy, honored and proud to know you and your diaries. @taylorswift #1989 BUY IT!!! -now I'll listen live from drowning in my bed sheets."

Nov. 23, 2014: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the American Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic

Swift had the support of her famous pals as she attended the American Music Awards. The singer was spotted hugging Gomez, Lorde, and Karlie Kloss in the audience as she took home the very first Dick Clark Award for Excellence.

During the show, Swift also showed her support for Gomez as she performed her emotional ballad "The Heart Wants What It Wants" for the first time. Swift could be seen clapping with tears in her eyes as Gomez concluded her performance.

Dec. 12, 2014: Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift's birthday

For Swift's birthday in 2014, Gomez paid tribute with a special manicure, which showed two halves of a heart with their initials "S" and "T." She captioned the cute photo, "I mean it's my bff birthday weekend so.... @taylorswift #NYC @sweetbcreations for doin me up :)"

Jan. 11, 2015: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the Golden Globes afterparty

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Swift and Gomez hugged it out with Lorde as they attended HBO's Golden Globes afterparty together in 2015.

March 8, 2015: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have a tea party

Swift and Gomez got all dolled up as they had a fun tea party with Ellie Goulding and the Haim sisters in L.A.

May 18, 2015: Selena Gomez appears in Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video

Swift and Gomez played friends-turned-enemies in the singer's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video, which featured cameos from everyone from Zendaya to Kendrick Lamar.

Aug. 26, 2015: Selena Gomez makes a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's 1989 tour

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty for TAS

As Swift rocked the stage at the Staples Center in L.A., she was joined by Gomez for a special performance of the singer's hit "Good For You." The two sported coordinating black and white ensembles as they strutted down the stage together.

"After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can't wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE!" Gomez wrote on Instagram after the performance. "I love you Tay. #bestnightEVER #whatISlife"

Aug. 30, 2015: Selena Gomez supports Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards

John Shearer/Getty

Swift had Gomez by her side as she took home video of the year at the MTV VMAs in 2015 for her hit music video for "Bad Blood," in which Gomez starred. Ahead of the show, Swift walked the red carpet with the rest of her music video costars, including Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, and many more.

Dec. 13, 2015: Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift's birthday

Gomez posted a cute throwback of her and Swift in honor of the singer's birthday in 2015. She captioned the photo of them then and now: "I don't know life without you Taylor. Happy birthday!"

Feb. 15, 2016: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attend the Grammys

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Swift and Gomez turned the 2016 Grammys into a girls' night out as they hugged it out on the red carpet. Later that night, Swift made history as the first woman to win album of the year twice, as Gomez could be seen proudly cheering in the audience.

April 3, 2016: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hug it out at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty for iHeartRadio / Turner

The singers showed support for one another backstage after taking home big wins. Gomez was awarded biggest triple threat, while Swift took home the best tour award for her 1989 tour.

July 22, 2016: Taylor Swift pays tributes to Selena Gomez on her birthday

Swift took things way back as she paid tribute to Gomez on her birthday. Posting a throwback photo of them making a heart with their hands, Swift wrote, "Going through old pictures today, because @selenagomez just turned 24! I can't imagine my life without you, Selena. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

Dec. 13, 2017: Selena Gomez celebrates Taylor Swift's birthday

Following a relatively quiet year for the friends, Gomez made sure to wish Swift a "happy birthday" on Instagram in December. "I'm glad you were born," Gomez wrote alongside a soundless video of them laughing. "You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it's fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift."

May 19, 2018: Selena Gomez makes a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Reputation tour

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty

Gomez made yet another surprise appearance at Swift's concert as they performed "Hands to Myself" during her Reputation tour in Pasadena, California.

Both stars reacted enthusiastically to the fun performance on Instagram: "To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too," Swift wrote.

Meanwhile, Gomez shared a cute selfie of her and Swift backstage, writing, "I'm grateful for those I surround myself with. And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you."

July 22, 2018: Taylor Swift sends Selena Gomez a cake for her birthday

Despite not being able to celebrate with Gomez in person, Swift made sure to send her friend a sweet treat for her birthday in 2018. Swift showed off a pink cake that read "GOMEZ OR GO HOME" and had a 26 drawn inside of a frosting heart on her Instagram story.

"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's bday?" Swift wrote on top of the image. "I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2."

Sept. 22, 2018: Selena Gomez calls Taylor Swift her "big sister"

During an Instagram Live video, Gomez responded to a fan asking how Swift was doing, saying, "Taylor's awesome. I love her. She's amazing." She continued, "I talked to her today. She's literally like my big sister, I tell her everything."

Oct. 29, 2019: Selena Gomez says she always runs new music by Taylor Swift first

While promoting her music on 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning, Gomez admitted that Swift is the first person she turns to when she records new music.

"When I got the videos [for "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now"], I got to go and show her and her parents," Gomez recalled. "And it was so cute because we all got on the couch and all the lights were turned down, and just seeing Andrea, her mom, and seeing Taylor react that way was one of the sweetest moments."

She added that the support goes both ways, as she referred to herself as a "major fan" of Swift. "She played me Fearless before it came out," Gomez said. "And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

Jan. 8, 2020: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez open up about their friendship

In Gomez's cover story with WSJ. Magazine, both stars opened up about their decade-long friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Gomez added that their friendship has strengthened as they've been there for each other for tough moments. ​​"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," she said.

"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Aug. 21, 2020: Taylor Swift makes an appearance on Selena Gomez's cooking show

Swift made a brief cameo on HBO Max's Selena + Chef as Gomez FaceTimed her pal to brag about a cooking triumph.

"If you don't send me the recipe we're going to have words," Swift joked about Gomez's Korean barbeque Texas breakfast taco. "I want to be served that."

Nov. 14, 2021: Selena Gomez supports Taylor Swift at Saturday Night Live

As Swift performed the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" for the first time on SNL, she was joined by Gomez backstage. The pals even recorded a cute TikTok together, which later went viral on the social media platform.

July 23, 2022: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift

Ahead of Gomez's big 30th birthday party, Swift privately celebrated with the star over dinner. "30, nerdy and worthy," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote alongside two photos of her and Swift sitting together at a table.