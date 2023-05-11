Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Together Holding Hands at NYC Venue

After Healy attended all three of Swift’s Nashville shows, the rumored couple were spotted holding hands in NYC 

By Staff Author
Published on May 11, 2023 11:56 PM
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy were spotted out and about.

The two — whom The Sun reported last week are now dating — were spotted on Thursday at New York City's Casa Cipriani, where "they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge," a source told Page Six.

Swift's fellow musician and collaborator Jack Antonoff was reportedly with them at the members-only venue, according to the outlet's report.

Photos posted to social media show the pair holding hands.

Reps for Swift and Healy have not commented on the relationship news.

Healy, 34, was spotted at all three of Swift's Nashville tour dates, having been snapped by concertgoers watching Swift perform at Nissan Stadium as early as last Friday's opening night in the city.

The duo is rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy previously denied anything more than a "flirtation." They also share a collaborator in Jack Antonoff, 39, who has worked with Swift, 33, extensively on her most recent projects and with The 1975's studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022).

The dating rumors arrive after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Sources claimed that the pair split a few weeks beforehand. The musician first embarked on her Eras Tour in mid-March.

A source close to the Grammy Award winner and the Conversations with Friends star told PEOPLE at the time that their split was caused by "differences in their personalities."

As for Healy's dating history, the "Wintering" singer previously dated FKA twigs for close to three years before they separated in early 2022. He also dated model Gabriella Brooks from 2015 to 2019.

Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena back in January, when she walked onstage during a break in the set to perform "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."

