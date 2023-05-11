Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Together Holding Hands at NYC Venue

Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy were spotted out and about.

The two — whom The Sun reported last week are now dating — were spotted on Thursday at New York City's Casa Cipriani, where "they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge," a source told Page Six.

Swift's fellow musician and collaborator Jack Antonoff was reportedly with them at the members-only venue, according to the outlet's report.

Photos posted to social media show the pair holding hands.

Reps for Swift and Healy have not commented on the relationship news.

Healy, 34, was spotted at all three of Swift's Nashville tour dates, having been snapped by concertgoers watching Swift perform at Nissan Stadium as early as last Friday's opening night in the city.

The duo is rumored to have dated in 2014, though Healy previously denied anything more than a "flirtation." They also share a collaborator in Jack Antonoff, 39, who has worked with Swift, 33, extensively on her most recent projects and with The 1975's studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language (2022).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The dating rumors arrive after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Sources claimed that the pair split a few weeks beforehand. The musician first embarked on her Eras Tour in mid-March.

A source close to the Grammy Award winner and the Conversations with Friends star told PEOPLE at the time that their split was caused by "differences in their personalities."

As for Healy's dating history, the "Wintering" singer previously dated FKA twigs for close to three years before they separated in early 2022. He also dated model Gabriella Brooks from 2015 to 2019.

Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena back in January, when she walked onstage during a break in the set to perform "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."