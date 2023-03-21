Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Relationship: A Look Back

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas are still on good terms following their short-lived romance in 2008.

The two started dating under the radar for a few months in the summer of 2008, when the "Love Story" singer hit the stage with the Jonas Brothers for a handful of concerts during their Burnin' Up Tour.

However, their relationship made headlines when Swift publicly addressed their split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, notably calling out how Jonas broke up with her in a 25-second phone call.

Though the aftermath was rocky (both wrote fairly pointed breakup songs about each other), the two musicians have developed a friendship in recent years, mingling at award shows and supporting each other's music careers.

Jonas' wife Sophie Turner is a huge Swiftie herself — and when Taylor released a Fearless (Taylor's Version) vault track called "Mr. Perfectly Fine" seemingly about her split with Jonas, Turner hilariously showed her support for Team Taylor.

From their early beginnings to their friendship now, here's a look back at Swift and Jonas' relationship.

July 2008-October 2008: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas date

Taylor Swift in Jonas Brothers - The 3D Concert Experience. Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The two first sparked romance rumors in July 2008, though they denied they were a couple at the time. "We're all friends," Swift told PEOPLE at the time. "He's an amazing guy and anybody would be lucky to be dating him."

Jonas echoed those same sentiments when Ryan Seacrest inquired about their relationship status, saying, "She's a great girl … I think anybody would love to go on a date with her."

Speculation about their relationship went into overdrive when they sat together at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2008. Swift also notably performed with the Jonas Brothers during their Burnin' Up Tour, which was later featured in their 3D movie, Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience.

November 11, 2008: Taylor Swift releases "Forever & Always" about Joe Jonas

Swift and Jonas parted ways shortly before she released Fearless in November 2008, but she did manage to sneak in one song about the singer titled "Forever & Always."

"[It's] a song about watching somebody completely fade away in a relationship and wondering what you did wrong," Swift told PEOPLE about the breakup track inspired by Jonas.

"It's been tough," she said of their breakup during an appearance on KIIS-FM. "You just have to try to realize someday you'll find someone that's right for you."

November 11, 2008: Taylor Swift says Joe Jonas broke up with her over the phone on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Swift opened up about her split from Jonas, noting that he broke up with her in a 25-second phone call.

"Some day, I'm gonna find somebody really, really, really great, who's right for me …" she told the host. "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Swift continued to poke fun at the breakup on her Myspace page, posting a vlog that showed her holding up a Joe Jonas doll. "See, this one even comes with a phone. So he can break up with other dolls," she joked to the camera.

November 14, 2008: Joe Jonas talks about his split from Taylor Swift

Following Swift's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jonas took to his own Myspace page to address his breakup with Swift as well as his new relationship with actress Camilla Belle.

"Several things I will state with all my heart," he wrote at the time. "I never cheated on a girlfriend. It might make someone feel better to assume or imply I have been unfaithful but it is simply not true. Maybe there were reasons for a breakup. Maybe the heart moved on. Perhaps feelings changed. I am truly saddened that anything would potentially cause you to think less of me."

He then addressed the infamous phone call Swift had previously mentioned. "For those who have expressed concern over the '27 second' phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person," he continued. "Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk."

December 31, 2008: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Amid the drama, the two were slated to appear on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest in December 2008; they were spotted standing on opposite ends of the stage as they watched the ball drop at midnight alongside Demi Lovato and Lionel Richie.

During the show, Swift notably performed "Love Story" on stage before transitioning into a performance of "Forever & Always," which she penned about Jonas. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers performed their hit "Burinin' Up" as well as their breakup track "Tonight."

June 16, 2009: Joe Jonas releases "Much Better" about Taylor Swift

When the Jonas Brothers released their Lines, Vines and Trying Times album, many fans noticed that their track "Much Better" seemed to reference Swift. As Jonas talked about moving on with someone new, he sang about being "done with superstars and all the tears on her guitar," a nod to Swift's song "Teardrops on My Guitar."

Fans also assumed that their lead single "Paranoid" was written about Swift with the lyrics: "Caught in a nightmare / Can't wake up/ That's why my ex is still my ex/ I never trust a word she says / I'm running all the background checks / And she's freaking out."

November 7, 2009: Taylor Swift mentions Joe Jonas in her SNL monologue

In November 2009, Swift hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, and delivered her monologue musically with the original song "Monologue Song (La La La)." As she recounted her last year in the spotlight, she made pointed references to Kanye West storming the VMAs stage after her win, her newfound relationship with Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, and her ex Jonas.

"You might think I'd bring up Joe, that guy who broke up with me on the phone, but I'm not gonna mention him in my monologue," she sang before adding, "Hey, Joe! I'm doing real well. Tonight I'm hosting SNL ... but I'm not gonna brag about that in my monologue."

October 25, 2010: Taylor Swift releases "Last Kiss" about Joe Jonas

Two years after her breakup with Jonas, Swift released her Speak Now album, which contained a few songs fans speculated could be about their relationship. The song "Last Kiss" had the most concrete references to their relationship, though, and Swift included a hidden message in the liner notes that read "Forever and always."

September 1, 2011: Joe Jonas attends Taylor Swift's Speak Now concert

Larry Busacca/Getty

Jonas sent fans into a frenzy when he was spotted attending Swift's Speak Now concert in San Jose, California, prompting many to believe that the exes were back on good terms.

Swift, who notably wrote lyrics on her arm during her Speak Now concerts, even seemed to extend an olive branch to Jonas by writing, "After all that we've been through, I know we're cool," from Gwen Stefani's song "Cool" on her arm that night. At the time, it was reported that Jonas went to a handful of other Swift concerts, including one in San Diego.

August 2012: Joe Jonas says "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" isn't about him

When Swift released her lead single "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from her Red album, many wondered who might be the inspiration. But Jonas made sure to set the record straight during an interview with Washington, D.C.'s 94.7 Fresh FM radio.

"I don't think we've ever tried [to get back together] another time, so I can tell you it's not about me," he clarified. "That said, I think the song is great. Taylor does pop music really well and I'm happy for her."

He continued to sing Swift's praises during the interview, adding that the exes keep in touch "as much as we can." "I haven't really spoken to her recently, but I was able to go to her concert last year, and her show live is so phenomenal," he said. "I would say anybody should go see it if they haven't had a chance."

October 22, 2012: Taylor Swift releases "Holy Ground"

While "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" wasn't written about Jonas, many believe her Red track "Holy Ground" was. In addition to seemingly making reference to their time in N.Y.C. together when she performed with the Jonas Brothers at Madison Square Garden in 2008, she also alluded to Jonas attending her Speak Now concerts in the liner notes as the hidden message read: "When you came to the show in SD."

May 2015: Joe Jonas reveals he's on good terms with Taylor Swift

In 2015, Jonas said that he was on good terms with Swift after Access Hollywood Live asked how he felt about being the subject of her songs.

"That's part of being a musician, I guess. You write songs about each other," he said. "She's great. Yeah, we're friends ... In this industry, you meet a lot of people and you stay in touch. Obviously, it's tough to be friends with people that are always constantly traveling, but yeah, we're cool."

June 28, 2015: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas double date with their respective partners

Taylor Swift/Instagram

A month later, the DNCE singer began dating one of Swift's close friends, Gigi Hadid. During a trip to London, Swift and her boyfriend at the time, Calvin Harris, went on a boat ride double date with Jonas and Hadid (with Karlie Kloss fifth-wheeling).

July 4, 2015: Joe Jonas spends the Fourth of July at Taylor Swift's house

Joe Jonas/instagram, Gigi Hadid/instagram

The singer (along with then-girlfriend Hadid) and his brother Nick Jonas were among the many stars at Swift's annual Fourth of July bash at her Rhode Island home. The brothers posted a photo in the same matching stars-and-stripes onesies seen on Hadid and Swift, among others.

July 2016: Joe Jonas mentions Taylor Swift on WWHL

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jonas was asked to play a game of shag, marry and kill with his exes, Swift, Lovato and Hadid.

"I'll marry Demi. She's a friend," he said about fellow former Disney Channel child star. "This is a game, right? Shag Taylor. Kill Gigi," he concluded.

May 2019: Taylor Swift admits she regrets putting Joe Jonas "on blast" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

A decade after her split from Jonas, Swift mentioned the singer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the host asked what's the most rebellious thing she ever did as a teenager.

"Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she told DeGeneres. "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there."

August 26, 2019: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner cheer on Taylor Swift at the VMAs

During the 2019 MTV VMAs, Jonas and his wife of several months Sophie Turner were seen cheering for the "Lover" singer as she took home Video of the Year.

July 24, 2020: Taylor Swift insinuates that she sent Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby a present

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

With the release of Folklore, fans believed that the song "Invisible String" included a reference to Jonas and his wife Turner, who were expecting their first child at the time.

"Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents," sings Swift on the song, later adding that "Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven."

April 7, 2021: Taylor Swift releases "Mr. Perfectly Fine" about Joe Jonas

Being on good terms with Jonas now didn't stop Swift from releasing a fiery track about their split that had been cut from the original edition of Fearless entitled "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" the pop star tweeted following the song's release.

Turner seemed to confirm the track was about Jonas as she hilariously reposted the song on social media, writing, "It's not NOT a bop." Swift's response to the Game of Thrones star: "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north."

November 13, 2021: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner support Taylor Swift at SNL

When Swift performed on SNL in 2021, she got support from a handful of her celebrity friends. In addition to hanging out with Selena Gomez backstage (a friend of hers she initially met through the Jonas Brothers in 2008), Jonas and Turner were spotted entering Studio 8H ahead of her episode.

June 3, 2022: Joe Jonas changes "Much Better" lyrics during Las Vegas concert

Jonas Brothers. Al Powers for Dolby Live at Park MGM

When the Jonas Brothers performed in Las Vegas, the singer continued to prove that he and Swift are on good terms as he changed the lyrics to "Much Better."

In the song's album version, Jonas sings the opening lines, "I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I'm not bitter," which fans have taken as a reference to Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" since the track's release.

While on stage in Las Vegas, the DNCE frontman instead sang, "Now I'm cool with superstars," and received a cheer from fans.

August 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reveal their favorite Taylor Swift albums

During a TikTok Live, Jonas and Turner answered some fan questions, including revealing their favorite Taylor Swift album. "1989, hands down. The best," Turner replied, adding, "Although, Reputation was inspired by, or partly inspired by, Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?" Turner asked Jonas.

"That's pretty cool," the Jonas Brother singer replied. "And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!"

November 2022: Joe Jonas jokes he'll get in line for Taylor Swift concert tickets

Following the Ticketmaster fiasco with Swift's Eras Tour in November, Jonas was asked about whether he'd be grabbing tickets for Turner, who's a known Swiftie.

"You know what, that's a great idea. Is it still an option? She would love that," he told E! News. "I'll get in line now."

March 2023: Taylor Swift likes PEOPLE's TikTok about Joe Jonas changing the lyrics to "Much Better"

After previously changing the lyrics to "Much Better" during the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency, the singer switched up the lyrics yet again during the band's Broadway residency, singing, "Now I'm cool with superstars." Following the show, Swift liked PEOPLE's TikTok of the performance which was captioned "In their supportive exes era 🥹."