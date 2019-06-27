Taylor Swift to Headline Amazon Prime Concert for Prime Day

Taylor Swift is on a roll!

The “Me!” singer will continue her “Lover” album success by headlining Amazon Music’s upcoming Prime Day Concert next month, as it prepares for it’s massive annual two-day summer sales event, the company announced in statement on Thursday.

The concert, which will also be live-streamed on Prime Video, will be hosted by Glee‘s Jane Lynch, and will feature performances by SZA, Becky G, and Dua Lipa. Amazon Prime subscribers will also have the ability to watch the concert on-demand after the show’s livestream.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Prime Day with an extraordinary night of unforgettable performances, for members around the globe,” said Steve Boom, Vice President of Amazon Music. “Prime Day brings members the best of both entertainment and shopping. To celebrate, we’ve curated a lineup across multiple genres with performances from artists our customers love. We’re looking forward to celebrating Prime Day with this can’t-miss, one-of-a-kind event.”

Fans of the 10-time, Grammy-winning singer can easily watch the performance, with Amazon Prime packages ranging from $8.99 a month to $12.99 a month or a flat rate of $119 a year.

And starting Thursday, Amazon will offer Prime Members four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for only 99 cents. Subscriptions for the service typically cost $7.99 a month.

In addition, on July 15 and 16, Amazon subscribers will be offered deals on over one million items for Amazon Prime Day, including Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV’s for only $179.99.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Amazon Music’s Prime Day Concert takes place on Wednesday, July 10, with live-streaming for Prime Video subscribers beginning at 9 p.m. ET.