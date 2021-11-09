Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film: Everything We Know About the Anticipated Project 

We're breaking down everything we know about Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film from Red (Taylor’s Version) including the cast, release date, and potential Easter eggs

Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday, but it's her upcoming short film for "All Too Well" that has everyone buzzing.

Last week, the 31-year-old singer made a surprise announcement that she would be releasing visuals for the 10-minute version of her hit breakup ballad.

Though she only shared a short clip of what's to come, including a car driving down a scenic winding road, more details about the short film have been coming out ahead of its release on Nov. 12, which is the same day Red (Taylor's Version) is released.

On Monday, Swift confirmed the short film would include quite a few Easter eggs in a comment on a fan's TikTok video which noted that the car in the clip was made in 1989 (the year, you may recall, after which she named her Grammy-winning fifth studio album).

"Can't stop won't stop being cryptic and weird- that's just the beginning it's gonna be a fun week," Swift wrote alongside four laughing emojis.

Ahead of the release of the anticipated short film, we've rounded up everything you need to know ahead.

Who is starring in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film?

Swift is set to star in the short film alongside Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien. Both Sink and O'Brien have previously expressed their love of Swift's music, making their appearances in the short film a special treat for fans.

Who is directing Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film?

As Swift has done with the music videos from recent albums Folklore and Evermore, the singer directed and wrote the upcoming short film.

Where can I watch the trailer for Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film?

Swift shared the 31-second trailer for the short film on Nov. 5, which features an old car driving down a road covered with fallen leaves.

Will there be Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film?

It wouldn't be a Swift production if there weren't a few Easter eggs scattered throughout. Following the release of the clip on Nov. 5, fans noticed that the car shown was actually made in 1989. Could Swift be teasing the release of her rerecorded 1989 album again?

How long is Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film?

It's rumored that the short film will be 13 minutes long (after fans shared a screenshot of the time stamp on Letterboxd), although Swift hasn't confirmed anything herself. The number 13 is a lucky one for Swift, so it's not a bad guess.

When is the release date for Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" short film?