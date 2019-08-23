Taylor Swift Has a Reputation for Great Cover Art: See the Star's Record Style Through the Years

Not only did Swift co-write all 13 tracks on her second studio album Fearless, but she also made her debut as a record producer, co-producing all songs on the album with Nathan Chapman. After the album’s release in 2008, Swift set out on her first-ever headlining concert tour, the Fearless Tour, from April 2009 to June 2010. Swift, who was 20 at the time, became the youngest artist to have a best-selling album when Fearless sold 3.2 million copies in 2009. The record went on to win four Grammys, including album of the year.