"In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind," Taylor Swift tweeted on Tuesday

Taylor Swift Advocates for Mail-In Voting, Says 'Changes Must Be Made' to Fight Police Brutality

Taylor Swift is once again using her platform to advocate for change.

On Tuesday, the star, 30, shared a Tweet thread encouraging people to vote in order to fight against police brutality and racism.

"Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there," she wrote in her first tweet. "In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter."

"This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels," she continued in her next tweet, which included a link to former President Barack Obama's article on Medium titled "How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change."

In the article, Obama, 58, highlighted the importance of voting and participating in electoral politics in addition to protesting.

"The point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable; in fact, throughout American history, it’s often only been in response to protests and civil disobedience that the political system has even paid attention to marginalized communities," he wrote. "But eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices — and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands."

In the last tweet of her thread, Swift shared a similar sentiment by urging people to fight for access to mail-in voting for the 2020 election since ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 might hinder some from going to the polls.

"We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard," she wrote.

Swift's message comes nearly two weeks after she took a stand against President Donald Trump, whom she criticized for threatening to send the military to intervene in the ongoing protests and riots in Minneapolis over the killing of George Floyd, seemingly suggesting that the military would shoot looters. (The tweet has since been flagged by Twitter as violating its policy on the "glorification of violence.")

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City," he tweeted on May 28, claiming that the protestors, whom he called “thugs,” were "dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

"Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he continued in a subsequent Tweet, which remains accessible on the social media platform, despite violating policy.

In response, Swift tweeted, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

In her recent Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Swift opened up about what led her to go public with her views.

In the documentary, Swift and her mother Andrea attend a board meeting with members of her organization, to convince them to allow her to go public with her stance against then-Senatorial candidate, Republican Marsha Blackburn, who was anti-gay marriage, anti-gay rights and supported rolling back protections for women when it came to domestic violence and stalking.

With her mother’s backing, Swift tearfully tells the all-male group, “I’m saying right now that I’m doing something that I know is right and I need to be on the right side of history.”

After Blackburn won the race, Swift vowed to help increase voter turnout for the 2020 elections, and penned the political anthem “Only the Young.”

“I was really upset about Tennessee going the way that it did, obviously. And so I just wanted to write a song about it," Swift told Variety of the song. "I didn’t know where it would end up. But I did think that it would be better for it to come out at a time that it could maybe hopefully stoke some fires politically and maybe engage younger people to form their own views, break away from the pack, and not feel like they need to vote exactly the same way that people in their town are voting.”

Last year, Swift also spoke about her disapproval of the president and today’s political climate during a raw interview with The Guardian.

“[He’s] gaslighting the American public into being like, ‘If you hate the president, you hate America,” Swift explained to the newspaper. “We’re a democracy — at least, we’re supposed to be — where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate.”

In addition to addressing her regret on her previous silence in regards to Trump, 73, Swift recently told Vogue that she regretted the public didn't know earlier about her support of LGBTQ rights.