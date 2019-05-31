No More Bad Blood! Taylor Swift Adds Katy Perry's New Song to Her Apple Music Playlist 

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

No bad blood here!

Katy Perry dropped her new song “Never Really Over” on Friday morning, and it looks like Taylor Swift is a fan of her new track. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the “Delicate” singer, 29, added the song to her ME! Apple Playlist on Friday morning.

“Everything that happens to us is just part of a story we’ll tell someday. These songs are the soundtrack to my story at the moment,” Swift writes about her playlist. “I love this playlist for kitchen dance parties, long drives home, sun-soaked reflection, or aggressive bopping. All songs have been loved and appreciated by ME!”

The pop stars — who had a complicated relationship for years that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish” — reconciled last year.

Ahead of Swift’s first Reputation Stadium Tour show last year, Perry, 34, showed her support by sending her a literal olive branch and apologetic note. After Swift’s show of support Friday morning, it seems the on-again friends have officially put their past behind them.

Earlier this month, the American Idol judge attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with producer Zedd. Perry, who wore an outfit reminiscent of her A.I. character from the music video for her song “365,” wouldn’t confirm or deny when asked about a potential collaboration with Swift.

“I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open,” Perry said with a smile while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

Perry also showed support for Swift (a fellow cat-lover) by liking her first-ever political Instagram post back in 2018. Last year, Swift broke her political silence by speaking out about the November midterm elections and endorsing two Democratic politicians.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote on social media.

When asked about Swift’s post at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles, Perry gave a sweet compliment, saying Swift is “setting such a great example.”