Taylor Swift Adds 8 New Dates to Her Eras Tour: 'I'll Get to See More of Your Beautiful Faces'

Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour is expanding!

The "Karma" singer announced eight new dates on her highly anticipated 2023 tour on Friday morning, bringing the total to 35 shows.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour," Swift, 32, wrote on Twitter.

Fans in Tampa, Florida, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, Massachusetts, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Seattle, Santa Clara, California and Los Angeles will now each have an extra night to catch the star.

The Grammy winner announced her first batch of tour dates on Tuesday, just over two weeks after she dropped her 10th studio album Midnights.

The album quickly became Swift's 11 No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and had the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years, according to Billboard. It also helped her become the first artist to ever monopolize the entire Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media alongside her announcement.

Swift added, "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

The Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and will wrap on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift. Terry Wyatt/Getty

The "Anti-Hero" singer will share the stage with opening acts Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams and OWENN, as each show will see some combination of two artists.

"Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me: @paramore, @radvxz, @phoebebridgers, @girlinred, @whereismuna, @haimtheband, @gracieabrams, @gayle and @owennmusic," Swift said on social media.

She added, "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming 🥰."

HAIM recently told PEOPLE that they're psyched for the tour, during which they'll play seven West Coast dates with their longtime friend and collaborator Swift.

"[Our favorite part is] backstage dance parties," Este, 36, said. "Backstage pre and post-show dance parties with Taylor."

Added Alana, 30: "Everything about it is perfect."

Haim, Taylor Swift Karwai Tang/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"That's why we're doing it again!" said Danielle, 33. The Los Angeles-based band supported Swift's 1989 tour in 2015, which will make Eras their second time on the road with the singer.

Fans who hope to snag tickets early can register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program now through Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to a release. Those who receive a code will be able to purchase tickets through a presale beginning Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

A Capital One cardholder presale will also be held starting the same day, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. local venue time, through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. local venue time, or while supplies last.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local venue time. They will range in price from $49 to $449, with VIP packages going for $199 up to $899, per the release.