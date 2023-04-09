Taylor Swift Added Breakup Song 'The 1' to Eras Tour Set List a Week Before Joe Alwyn Split News

Could Taylor Swift have been hinting at her breakup with Joe Alwyn?

Late last month, the singer, 33, replaced the first song in the Folklore-inspired section of her Eras Tour with a wistful breakup tune from the same album.

Swift surprised the audience by swapping out "Invisible String," which focuses on two soulmates, with "The 1," a song that instead centers around a lost love and remembering what was once had.

The Midnights crooner first made the change during the March 31 stop of her tour at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and has continued playing the track since.

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift. Mike Marsland/WireImage, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

A source close to Swift and Alwyn, 32, confirmed to PEOPLE Saturday that the pair have broken up after six years of dating.

The Grammy-winning musician was first linked to the British actor in May 2017, when it was revealed that the pair had reportedly been quietly dating for months. Though it's not clear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

Since then, the couple shared a number of sweet moments in public, but they kept many of the details about their romance private. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Swift explained why she didn't like to talk about her relationship with Alwyn, saying, "I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion."

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After news of Swift and Alwyn's split was made public, fans on social media couldn't help but speculate if the set list change was indeed due to the breakup.

"Hold on cause taylor switched from invisible string (a song about hopeful love) to the 1 (a song about past love) on the set list…" one fan wrote, as another questioned, "Is this why she switched invisible string for the 1?"

One other user shared a GIF of an angry child, adding: "THINKING ABOUT HOW SHE SWITCHED OUT INVISIBLE STRING FOR THE 1…."

Swift and Alwyn began collaborating on music together amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020 sister albums Folklore and Evermore each including collaborations with the Boy Erased star, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Alwyn is credited as a co-writer on "Betty" and "Exile" from Folklore and on "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island," and "Evermore" on Evermore.

During her Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions film, which was released in November 2020, Swift opened up about how their collaborations came to be. "I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this, [but] because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?'"

"Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music," Swift later told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in December 2020. "We write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"