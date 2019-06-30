Image zoom Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Taylor Swift is speaking out against Scooter Braun after finding out he acquired the record label that owns her musical catalog.

Detailing how “grossed out” she was by Braun’s $300 million purchase, the “Me!” singer, 29, also accused the music manager, 38, of bullying her through his two clients, Kanye West and Justin Bieber, on social media following her feud over the rapper’s “Famous” lyric.

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Swift wrote in a Tumblr post on Sunday, referencing the deal that gave Braun ownership of Big Machine Records, sold to him by previous owner Scott Borchetta.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she continued. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.”

She then shared a screenshot taken from Bieber’s Instagram account of an August 2016 post, in which the “Sorry” singer shared a Facetime call between himself and Braun — who can be seen with on-and-off client West, who Braun was not managing at the time of Bieber’s Instagram post. “Taylor swift what up,” Bieber captioned the post.

Five months after Swift first said West never ran the lyric “I made that bitch famous” by her, Kardashian branded Swift a “snake” and posted videos on her Snapchat of a private phone call between Swift and West, claiming the singer had approved of his “Famous” lyrics.

The entertainers were never heard discussing the specific lyric in the phone call, however, and Swift clapped back on Instagram, reiterating that West had never told her he was going to call her “that bitch” in the song.

“You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she wrote at the time. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Though the pair were never heard discussing the specific lyric, Swift received a flood of backlash after the leak from fans calling her a liar.

Swift continued her Tumblr post, referencing another instance when West bullied her by including her in his “Famous” music video which a Swift look-alike sculpture topless.

“Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked,” the singer said. “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Earlier this year, Swift hit “like” on an Instagram account that re-posted a tweet slamming the rapper’s infamous video, calling it “straight up revenge porn,” and opened up to Elle about feeling at her lowest point due to bullying from Kardashian’s leak.

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us,” Swift said, adding, “But maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”