Taylor Swift Will Drop 4 Previously Unreleased Songs at Midnight in Celebration of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is surprising her fans with some new songs.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner revealed that she will drop four previously unreleased songs at midnight before The Eras Tour kicks off on Friday.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," Swift, 33, wrote on her Instagram story.

The four songs in question? "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)"; "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White from The Civil Wars; "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)"; and "All of the Girls You Loved Before."

Swift originally wrote and recorded "Eyes Open" and "Safe & Sound," featuring Williams and White, before The Civil Wars broke up for The Hunger Games soundtrack in 2012.

Before then, "If This Was a Movie" was released as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her 2010 album Speak Now.

As for "All of the Girls You Loved Before," the song has never been heard before in Swift's discography.

On Thursday, the musician also gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming Eras Tour with photos from rehearsal, writing on Instagram, "In my Eras era. 💅"

Along with those snaps, Swift shared some adorable behind-the-scenes shots getting ready for tour.

On one of her Instagram Stories, she held up a backstage pass that reads, "D.O.H. Pass (Dad of Headliner) All Access."

"Made my Dad's tour credential, we are a small family business," she wrote over the photo.

In another post, Swift shared a photo that appears to be of her mother Andrea and father Scott bejeweling her white guitar, asking fans who made her "Eras Tour crystallized Fearless guitar," alongside multiple-choice answers.

She gave the following options: "A) artisans and finely trained craftsmen B) a professional musical instrument manufacturer C) my parents with super glue and a free afternoon."

On the next slide, she jokingly wrote, "...it's not C," as her parents embellished the instrument with Swift's lucky number 13.

Swift rocked out on a guitar covered in crystals for the 2009-2010 tour of her Grammy-winning album Fearless.

In November, the singer-songwriter announced that she would be hitting the road again with U.S. dates of her upcoming tour following the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media.

A few days later, she announced eight new tour dates, bringing the total to 35 shows.

"UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour," Swift wrote on Twitter.

In honor of Swift kicking off The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers temporarily re-named Glendale to Swift City.

"And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City," he said in a ceremonial press conference on Monday, per Billboard.

"And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free," he added.