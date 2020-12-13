Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and More Celebrate Taylor Swift on Her 31st Birthday: 'I Love You Evermore'

Happy birthday, Taylor Swift!

Days after dropping her surprise new album evermore, the singer was celebrated on social media by many of her famous pals on Sunday in honor of her 31st birthday.

"There was happiness because of you ♥️ Happy happy birthday. Thank you for #Evermore. Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people’s birthdays. 🎈 love you," the Gossip Girl alum, 33, wrote.

Reynolds, 44, also honored Swift by sharing a photo on his Instagram Story of himself holding one of the singer's beloved cats. "Happy birthday, @taylorswift," he wrote.

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Gigi Hadid celebrated Swift on her Instagram Story with a sweet photo of the pair cuddled up together. "Happiest 31st Year. My T! Wish we could be together to celebrate. Love you so much," Hadid, 25, wrote.

Swift received more birthday love from Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who wrote on Instagram, "Happy 13 backwards birthday, T. We love you & miss you. Celebrating you from a distance today."

"Oh, And I’m ready to film TLGAD movie whenever y’all are. @vancityreynolds @blakelively," Ferguson added, referencing an idea conceived by one of Swift's fans in September that Ferguson, Lively and Reynolds star in a film about Swift's song "The Last Great American Dynasty."

Meanwhile, Kristin Chenoweth honored Swift by covering her song "Mad Woman" from folklore as her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, played the guitar beside her.

"In honor of @taylorswift’s birthday, had to cover my favorite song off of #folklore... 'mad woman' and 'the 1' have been on repeat since it came out (before #evermore)," Chenoweth, 52, captioned the video on Instagram. "❤️😻 happy birthday, TS! #madwoman."

Image zoom Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift | Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres shared a montage video of Swift's appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to celebrate the singer. "Happy birthday,@TaylorSwift13. I love you evermore," the comedian, 62, wrote.

Retired soccer star Abby Wambach shared a tribute to Swift on Twitter, writing, "I have to send a special happy bday to the creator of our families soundtracks of 2020 @taylorswift13. Our daughter Tish asked me today to tweet you a happy bday. You have awakened an artist inside her and there is not greater gift you can give our family. Thank you!"

"Happy birthday @TaylorSwift13! Wishing you a day so special, it becomes folklore and remembered evermore," Ryan Seacrest wrote on Twitter.

Aaron Dressner, a founding member of The National and collaborator on folklore and evermore, wished Swift a happy birthday on Twitter after the singer shared the news of her new "Willow" remix.

"This is frickin' amazing and happy birthday!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Dressner, 44, wrote.

Swift announced on Thursday that her ninth studio album, evermore, would be dropping at midnight. The news came just months after folklore was released in July.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs," Swift wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."