Taylor Swift Celebrates Her 30th Birthday by Throwing the 'Most Aggressive Holiday Party'

Taylor Swift ended the night of her 30th birthday with a bang!

The “Lover” singer closed out her special day on Friday with a festive birthday bash at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City. Just hours after finishing her set at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, the star continued to celebrate the milestone with her celebrity friends.

Swift documented her evening with a series of Instagram posts, showing off some of the highlights of her night, which included a cat cake and Christmas-themed photo booth.

Helping to celebrate Swift’s birthday was her A-list group of friends including fellow Jingle Ball performers Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer and Camila Cabello, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*,” Swift captioned a series of photo booth portraits.

Porowski also shared the silly photo to his own social media, captioning the picture with the night’s slogan “30 THIR-TAY 30,” which Swift was seen sporting on a Santa hat earlier that night.

Swift also shared another gallery of photos, writing, “Happy birthday but make it santa 🎅.”

The “Blank Space” singer was later surprised with a cake topped with roses and life-like frosting decorations of her beloved pet cats Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. “Fur real guys this was my cake 🎂” Swift captioned a close-up picture posing with the dessert.

Earlier in the evening, the chart-topping artist was presented with a large birthday cake at Jingle Ball by radio host, Elvis Duran.

The three-tier cake was decorated in purple and white icing and read “Happy Birthday Taylor,” but was even more special as photos of her three cats appeared on the front.

“You have to eat the whole thing,” Duran joked in a video captured by a fan in attendance. “Happy birthday!”

“You’re the best,” he went on, before pointing out, “Do they know they spent your 25th birthday on this stage, as well? We’ve been with you along for the whole ride!”

“Thank you so much!” said Swift, who wore a sparkly dress and thigh-high boots for the occasion. After presenting the large cake to her, Duran requested that the lights come up on the audience so that they could sing “Happy Birthday” to the star.

“That was the most beautiful song I’ve ever heard,” Swift sweetly told them afterward, giving a hug to Duran for the kind surprise.

Ahead of Swift’s birthday celebrations, she had quite the busy and exciting 24 hours.

On Thursday, the singer was honored at Billboard’s Women in Music awards with the first-ever Billboard Woman of the Decade award.

While on stage, Swift delivered a moving speech, in which she bluntly called out Scooter Braun and slammed the people who tried to hush her as the “definition of toxic male privilege.”