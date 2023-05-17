Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke

Taylor Lautner is looking out for fellow Speak Now muse John Mayer as Swifties count down the days to Speak Now (Taylor's Version's) release.

In a TikTok video shared by Lautner's wife Tay Dome Lautner on Wednesday, the actor, 31, is on his knees praying with Taylor Swift's "Dear John" playing in the background.

"#prayforjohn," she captioned the post.

The silly video comes one day after the couple stopped by the TODAY show on Tuesday, where the Twilight star offered his thoughts on Swift's 2010 album, which contains "Back to December," a song many fans believe is about their brief relationship.

"I think it's a great album," Lautner told TODAY.com. "Yeah, I feel safe. Praying for John."

Mayer is thought to be the subject of the song "Dear John" on Speak Now. However, while "Back to December" paints its subject in a positive light, "Dear John" does not.

Though Swift, 33, has never confirmed that the song is about Mayer, 45, he told Rolling Stone in 2012 that the lyrics to the ballad made him "feel terrible."

"Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do," he said. "I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

Swift and Lautner dated in 2009 after meeting on the set of the romantic comedy Valentine's Day, and the "Anti-Hero" singer even poked fun at their relationship in her Saturday Night Live monologue that November.

"If you're wondering if I might be dating the werewolf from Twilight," she jokingly sang, before mouthing "Hi Taylor" to the camera and blowing a kiss — and finishing with "I'm not going to comment on that in my monologue."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'

The pair have stayed friendly through the years. Meanwhile, Tay Dome Lautner revealed in a February episode of The Viall Files podcast that she is an "OG fan" of Swift's, and thinks highly of Speak Now.

"That album was the one I was like, 'That's probably one of the best albums of all time," she said. "The lyrics are insane."

Swift announced earlier this month while on stage in Nashville that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7, with six previously unreleased songs from the vault.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on social media following the announcement. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."