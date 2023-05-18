Taylor Lautner Clarifies John Mayer and Taylor Swift Joke: 'I Don't Know If It Was the Wisest Thing to Say'

Taylor Lautner made a joke about John Mayer — but now he's trying to "Shake It Off."

The Twilight alum, 31, said this week in an interview with TODAY.com that he felt "safe" after the announcement of Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but that he was "praying for John."

"I don't know if it was the wisest thing to say," Lautner clarified in a Wednesday chat with The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio on SiriusXM. "I was definitely joking, but clearly it's taken off."

Since his previous comments, Lautner's wife Tay Dome Lautner shared a TikTok of the movie star on his knees praying with Swift's song "Dear John" playing in the background.

As Lautner now explains of his comment, his wife "knew immediately" that he may have slipped up.

"She's like, 'That's gonna trigger the Swifties, or I mean, they were supportive of it.' I personally think John is a very talent musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album," Lautner said.

When asked if he'll be hitting one of Swift's concerts at some point, he made his intentions clear. "Absolutely, she's a diehard Swiftie," Lautner said in reference to his partner, who explained that they're still on the lookout for Eras Tour tickets.

Earlier this week, Lautner offered those thoughts on Swift's 2010 album, which contains "Back to December," a song many fans believe is about their brief relationship in 2009.

Mayer is also thought to be the subject of a song on Speak Now — though while "Back to December" paints its subject in a positive light, "Dear John" does not. Swift has never confirmed that the song is about Mayer, 45, but the singer-songwriter previously told Rolling Stone in 2012 that the lyrics made him "feel terrible."

"Because I didn't deserve it. I'm pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do," he said at the time.

"I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I'd already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you've ever been, someone kicked you even lower?"

Swift announced earlier this month while on stage in Nashville that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7, with six previously unreleased songs from the vault.

"I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," she wrote on social media following the announcement. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."