Signed Instruments from Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Headliners to Be Auctioned for Charity

Taylor Hawkins continues to inspire and help musicians.

PEOPLE can reveal exclusively that signed musical items — some of which were used during the tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer — will soon go up for charity auction. Proceeds from the auction, through Julien's Auctions in coordination with the Hawkins family, will benefit MusiCares and Music Support, raising funds for mental health and wellness initiatives for the music industry.

The Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection lots will be part of the "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" event on Nov. 11-13th at Hard Rock Cafe in New York, featuring an assortment of signed guitars, cymbals and drum heads, among other instruments and accessories.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support

"MusiCares was honored to be the U.S. non-profit beneficiary for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, and we are proud to partner with Julien's Auctions on this incredible collection," Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares said in a statement. "We are dedicated to helping the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world, and this auction continues the beautiful celebration of Taylor's life, and his immense contribution to the music industry."

Two sold-out, star-studded (and quite emotional) concerts were held — the first at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and the second at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sept. 27 — after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died unexpectedly at the age of 50.

Signed items include a metallic blue Gibson Trini Lopez electric guitar, signed by Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl, among others which is anticipated to net $8,000; a black John Paul Jones Signature Manson Electric Bass Guitar, played by Led Zeppelin's Jones during the tribute concerts, signed by Jones, Novoselic, The Cars Elliot Easton and others which is anticipated to net $5,000; a cymbal signed by Grohl, Joan Jett, the Police's Stewart Copeland, Kesha and more which is anticipated to net $3,000; and a one-of-a-kind 2022 Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck custom-built in honor of Hawkins which is anticipated to net $80,000, according to the auction house.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support

"Julien's Auctions is honored to offer these incredible pieces signed by the artists from the Foo Fighters and Hawkins Family's unforgettable tribute concerts that celebrated the extraordinary creative force and light of the legendary music icon, Taylor Hawkins," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions said in a statement. "Additionally, we are excited to be teaming up with our longtime partners MusiCares and Music Support in this charity auction that will raise funds for critical mental health support and wellness in the music community."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support

Registration is required to bid and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com