Signed Instruments from Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Headliners to Be Auctioned for Charity

Through Julien's Auctions, in coordination with the Hawkins family, proceeds will benefit MusiCares and Music Support, raising funds for mental health and wellness initiatives for the music industry

By
Published on November 3, 2022 09:00 AM
Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders perform at Guitar Center's 27th Annual Drum-Off at Club Nokia on January 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Ashley Beliveau/Getty

Taylor Hawkins continues to inspire and help musicians.

PEOPLE can reveal exclusively that signed musical items — some of which were used during the tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer — will soon go up for charity auction. Proceeds from the auction, through Julien's Auctions in coordination with the Hawkins family, will benefit MusiCares and Music Support, raising funds for mental health and wellness initiatives for the music industry.

The Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection lots will be part of the "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" event on Nov. 11-13th at Hard Rock Cafe in New York, featuring an assortment of signed guitars, cymbals and drum heads, among other instruments and accessories.

Items From Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts to be Auctioned for Charity
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support

"MusiCares was honored to be the U.S. non-profit beneficiary for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, and we are proud to partner with Julien's Auctions on this incredible collection," Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares said in a statement. "We are dedicated to helping the humans behind the music because music gives so much to the world, and this auction continues the beautiful celebration of Taylor's life, and his immense contribution to the music industry."

Two sold-out, star-studded (and quite emotional) concerts were held — the first at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 and the second at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sept. 27 — after the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died unexpectedly at the age of 50.

Signed items include a metallic blue Gibson Trini Lopez electric guitar, signed by Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl, among others which is anticipated to net $8,000; a black John Paul Jones Signature Manson Electric Bass Guitar, played by Led Zeppelin's Jones during the tribute concerts, signed by Jones, Novoselic, The Cars Elliot Easton and others which is anticipated to net $5,000; a cymbal signed by Grohl, Joan Jett, the Police's Stewart Copeland, Kesha and more which is anticipated to net $3,000; and a one-of-a-kind 2022 Ram Rebel Crew Cab pickup truck custom-built in honor of Hawkins which is anticipated to net $80,000, according to the auction house.

Items From Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts to be Auctioned for Charity
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support

"Julien's Auctions is honored to offer these incredible pieces signed by the artists from the Foo Fighters and Hawkins Family's unforgettable tribute concerts that celebrated the extraordinary creative force and light of the legendary music icon, Taylor Hawkins," Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions said in a statement. "Additionally, we are excited to be teaming up with our longtime partners MusiCares and Music Support in this charity auction that will raise funds for critical mental health support and wellness in the music community."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support
Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Collection charity auction by Julien’s Auctions Benefitting MusiCares and Music Support

Registration is required to bid and can be done in person at the exhibition, or online before the sale at the JuliensAuctions.com

Related Articles
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson Announced as 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honorees
Kourtney and Travis at Taylor Hawkins tribute
Travis Barker Thanks Kourtney Kardashian for Joining Him at Taylor Hawkins Tribute: 'Love You'
Ke$ha, Taylor Hawkins, TRAVIS BARKER
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show with Kesha and Travis Barker to Stream Live on Paramount+ 
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette, Taylor Hawkins, Miley Cyrus
Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Queen's Brian May and More to Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
The Edge of U2 performs at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 08, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea
U2's The Edge Launches Guitar Icons Auction to Benefit Music Rising: 'We're Very Excited'
Bob Dylan Life in Photos
Bob Dylan's Life in Photos
lady gaga
The Best Moments from the 2022 Grammy Awards
food fighters
'Clash of the Cover Bands' Is Coming: Meet the Contestants!
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Taylor Hawkins memorial concert Los Angeles
Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos
Kesha
Kesha Says She Hemorrhaged a Vocal Cord After 'Wardrobe Malfunction' at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Praises Wolf Van Halen's Performance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: 'So Proud'