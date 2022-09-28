Musicians Remember Taylor Hawkins with Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Best Photos

01 of 12 Foo Fighters Timothy Norris On Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, some of the most major names in music came together at the Kia Forum to remember the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. As the show kicked off, longtime friend and Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl told the crowd, "If any of you have ever had the blessing to spend time with Taylor Hawkins you'll know that that dude could make you f------ smile, and dance, and laugh, and sing. So, what we've done is we've brought an even f------ crazier cast of characters for you tonight to play music that Taylor loved, by the people that Taylor loved and the people that loved Taylor."

02 of 12 Rush Andrew Stuart Rush frontman Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson (not pictured) hit the stage for a series of their hits. In introducing them, Jack Black called the band "one of Taylor's favorite [of] all-time."

03 of 12 Queen aysia marotta During Queen's set, Brian May brought out Hawkins' wife Alison and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh for an acoustic version of "Love of My Life," which Alison specifically asked him to play — it was her wedding song with Hawkins.

04 of 12 Pink Timothy Norris The rocker came out three times during the show, joining Heart, Queen and the Foo Fighters for covers of their hits. "I hate why we were were there — but I love that we were all together," she wrote on Instagram afterward.

05 of 12 Kesha "I feel really special to be here with all of you guys, because Taylor meant something different in each and every one of us," the singer told the crowd before performing a David Bowie cover with Chevy Metal. "To some, he was a f------ hero. He was a f------ icon. He was a friend, he was a father, he was a husband. And for tonight, I just want to say, Taylor, you're going to live with us for f------ ever and ever."

06 of 12 Josh Freese Another of the night's guest drummers, Freese played two Hawkins covers, "Range Rover Bitch" and "It's Over."

07 of 12 Joan Jett Timothy Norris Jett hit the stage with the Foo Fighters and drummer Travis Barker, tearing up before her set started but making it through "Cherry Bomb" and "Bad Reputation."

08 of 12 Dave Grohl Timothy Norris Grohl performed with various acts throughout the night, and shared glimpses into Hawkins' life with the crowd as he spoke from the stage. "One thing I noticed recently about Taylor as I was calling all of these people to ask them to come play the show, each one of them said, 'Man, I talked to Taylor, like, every day,' " Grohl recalled. "And I realized I had just talked to 50 people who talked to Taylor every. F------ Day. Taylor made sure that he always reached out and stayed close to the people he was friends with, and we have more of those people here with us right now."

09 of 12 Chad Smith Andrew Stuart Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Smith was another who joined a handful of acts throughout the concert, notably Alanis Morissette on "You Oughta Know." Hawkins got his start as a drummer for the Canadian singer's band.

10 of 12 Them Crooked Vultures Andreas Neumann Grohl's supergroup side project, Them Crooked Vultures at one point brought out Violet Grohl, 16, to sing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

11 of 12 Nancy Wilson Timothy Norris The Heart guitarist joined Pink, the Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore for her hit "Barracuda."