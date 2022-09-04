Taylor Hawkins' Son Oliver Shane Plays Drums on 'My Hero' During Tribute Concert to His Father

On Saturday, Shane joined Foofighters and a slew of other celebrities including Elton John and Liam Gallagher to honor the life of his late dad who died unexpectedly earlier this year

By
Published on September 4, 2022 03:09 PM

Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane wowed a massive audience Saturday when the 16-year-old joined the Foofighters and a slew of other celebrities including Elton John, Liam Gallagher, and Paul McCartney to honor and celebrate the life of the late rock star drummer who died unexpectedly earlier this year.

At Hawkins' London concert, Shane delighted the crowd while displaying his impressive skills on the drum kit for the Foofighters' 1997 classic hit "My Hero" performance, in a clip uploaded to Instagram by Radio X.

Photos of Shane and Hawkins were played on the screen in the background at the beginning of the moment to introduce the young drummer to the audience.

In July, Shane also honored his late dad by joining the local band The Alive to play drums on "My Hero" during a Laguna Beach block party on July 4.

Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos
Taylor Hawkins. Getty

Shane previously joined his father on stage to cover the Rolling Stones' "Miss You" during a Chevy Metal show in 2018, according to Consequence.

Saturday night also saw Hawkins' bandmate and longtime best friend David Grohl pay his tribute to the late rock star in his touching speech during the opening of the concert at the Wembley Arena.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he said in part. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

During a performance from Gallagher, 49, the iconic frontman took the place of his late bandmate, hitting the drums set while the vocalist belted out one of Oasis' hits, "Live Forever."

RELATED: Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert

Later in the show, as Grohl, 53, took the stage to perform his band's classic "Times Like These," he couldn't help but break down in tears mid-performance while the audience continued to cheer on him to show their support.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance, after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. He was 50 years old.

Related Articles
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
Ke$ha, Taylor Hawkins, TRAVIS BARKER
Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show with Kesha and Travis Barker to Stream Live on Paramount+ 
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins' Teenage Son Plays Drums on Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' to Honor Late Dad at July 4th Party
Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, accept the global icon award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J 2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, Newark,
Red Hot Chili Peppers Accept Global Icon Award at 2022 VMAs as Chad Smith Dedicates Win to Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hawkins of The Foo Fighters Life in Photos
One of Taylor Hawkins' Final Interviews to Be Featured in a New Documentary About Rock Drummer Icons
King Princess, Taylor Hawkins
King Princess Releases 'Let Us Die' Featuring the Late Taylor Hawkins on Drums: 'I Will Never Forget'
Alanis Morissette, Taylor Hawkins, Miley Cyrus
Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Queen's Brian May and More to Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows
Charlie Watts
Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to Charlie Watts on Anniversary of Rolling Stones Drummer's Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13000512af) Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England 2022 Day 2, Glastonbury, United Kingdom - 25 Jun 2022
Dave Grohl Joins Paul McCartney at Glastonbury in First Performance Since Taylor Hawkins' Death
Mick Jagger, Chris Martin of Coldplay
Mick Jagger Is a Coldplay Fan! Watch the Rocker Jam Out to 'Fix You' at Their London Show
Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia
Watch Chris Martin and Natalie Imbruglia Cover 'Summer Nights' in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Musician Taylor Hawkins (R) and Allison Hawkins arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring L.A. Reid held at The Beverly Hilton on February 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Hawkins' Wife Thanks Fans for 'Kindness' amid 'Unimaginable Grief' in First Statement Since His Death
Taylor Hawkins
Watch 1,000 Musicians Cover Foo Fighters' 'My Hero' in France to Honor the Late Taylor Hawkins
Julian Lennon attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022
Julian Lennon 'Enjoyed' Late Dad's Virtual Concert with Paul McCartney Despite Initial Shock
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 06: Actor John Stamos and actor/comedian and winner of the Rodney Respect Award, Bob Saget attend the Visionary Ball presented by UCLA Neurosurgery, held at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 6, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at 'Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer' Concert
Taylor Hawkins, Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to 'True Rock and Roll Hero' Taylor Hawkins: A 'Desperately Sad Shock'