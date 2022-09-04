Taylor Hawkins' Son Oliver Shane Plays Drums on 'My Hero' During Tribute Concert to His Father

Taylor Hawkins' son Oliver Shane wowed a massive audience Saturday when the 16-year-old joined the Foofighters and a slew of other celebrities including Elton John, Liam Gallagher, and Paul McCartney to honor and celebrate the life of the late rock star drummer who died unexpectedly earlier this year.

At Hawkins' London concert, Shane delighted the crowd while displaying his impressive skills on the drum kit for the Foofighters' 1997 classic hit "My Hero" performance, in a clip uploaded to Instagram by Radio X.

Photos of Shane and Hawkins were played on the screen in the background at the beginning of the moment to introduce the young drummer to the audience.

In July, Shane also honored his late dad by joining the local band The Alive to play drums on "My Hero" during a Laguna Beach block party on July 4.

Taylor Hawkins. Getty

Shane previously joined his father on stage to cover the Rolling Stones' "Miss You" during a Chevy Metal show in 2018, according to Consequence.

Saturday night also saw Hawkins' bandmate and longtime best friend David Grohl pay his tribute to the late rock star in his touching speech during the opening of the concert at the Wembley Arena.

"Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins," he said in part. "For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing."

During a performance from Gallagher, 49, the iconic frontman took the place of his late bandmate, hitting the drums set while the vocalist belted out one of Oasis' hits, "Live Forever."

Later in the show, as Grohl, 53, took the stage to perform his band's classic "Times Like These," he couldn't help but break down in tears mid-performance while the audience continued to cheer on him to show their support.

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before a scheduled music festival performance, after complaining of chest pains in his hotel. He was 50 years old.