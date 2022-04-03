Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Life in Photos

Oliver Taylor Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 17, 1972. He was raised in Laguna Beach, California, and got his first big break as the drummer for Grammy-winning artist Alanis Morissette. He officially joined Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing William Goldsmith, and spent the last 25 years with the group until his death on March 25. He was 50.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," his bandmates wrote in a statement. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

The statement continued, "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Ahead of the 2022 Grammys, where Hawkins will be honored for his invaluable contributions to music, take a look back at the musician's one-of-a-kind life in photos.