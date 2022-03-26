An ambulance was reportedly called to a hotel in Chapinero in Bogotá on Friday to assist with a patient, believed to be Hawkins, according to a statement from the city's health secretary

Taylor Hawkins Was Suffering from Chest Pains at Hotel Before Sudden Death, per Colombia Health Officials

An ambulance was called to a hotel in the north of Bogotá in Chapinero, Colombia, on Friday to assist with a patient, believed to be Hawkins, according to a statement from the city's health secretary.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo has reported that Hawkins was at the Casa Medina hotel at the time of his death.

"The health professional who attended the emergency indicated that they performed the respective resuscitation maneuvers," the statement said in Spanish, "however, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased."

Representatives for Casa Medina and the Four Seasons hotel group did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Foo Fighters were set to perform Friday at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá. The band was touring South America and had played at Lollapalooza Argentina earlier this week.

Prior to the scheduled performance, organizers announced that there had been a medical emergency and the band, who were the headliners, would not be appearing. The band has also canceled the remainder of its South American tour.

The Foo Fighters — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee — confirmed Hawkins' death late Friday night on Twitter, writing, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

The band said Hawkins' "musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever."

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time," the message continued.

The Bogotá Secretary of Health sent condolences to Hawkins' friends, family, and fans in the announcement on Saturday, calling him a "talented musician and drummer, largely recognized at an international level for his work."