Taylor Hanson Says Tinted Windows Reunion Was in the Works Before Adam Schlesinger's Death

Taylor Hanson is remembering his late friend Adam Schlesinger.

In a new interview on SiriusXM Volume radio show Volume West, the 37-year-old singer revealed that before the Fountains of Wayne musician's death last year, there was talk of putting together a reunion for their supergroup Tinted Windows — which also included James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins and Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos.

"I began volleying around song ideas," he said in the interview, according to Yahoo Entertainment. "I had genuinely been in that pitch process with the guys and everybody was into it, like, 'Let's do it, let's do it!'"

However, before the group was able to figure out a time that worked for their schedules, Schlesinger died on April 1 after testing positive for COVID-19.

"That hit me so, so, so hard," Hanson said. "It just feels like an absolute crime to lose somebody obviously that you love, but also to the music world — what he had given in his life, like the amount of great work he had done. It's just really, really devastating."

The two musicians go way back, first meeting in 1996 — before Hanson released his debut album with his brothers, Middle of Nowhere.

"We became friends because of music," the musician explained to radio show host Lyndsey Parker.

And in 2009, the pair came together with their bandmates to form the supergroup, which went on to put out one album that year and play a number of shows.

"The legacy of that will live on past 2009. I want to make sure it does something, if nothing else, for Adam's career and legacy," he continued, dropping hints about an official tribute. "I'll just say this: I definitely want to make sure that we celebrate that and [Adam] in my future."

Following Schlessinger's death, Hanson shared a tribute to the musician, whom he remembered as a "brilliant creator."

"Today I lost a friend, a band mate, a brilliant creator Adam Schlesinger to the Covid virus. Love and prayer for his family. Adam we miss you very much," he wrote.