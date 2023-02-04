Taylor Dome Says She's an 'OG' Taylor Swift Fan, Has Photo with Singer from When She Was 9

Taylor Dome recently married Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2009

By
Published on February 4, 2023 04:41 PM
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome Lautner, is a proud Swiftie.

On Thursday's episode of Bachelor alum Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Dome, a healthcare worker, revealed that she is an "OG fan" of singer Taylor Swift — whom Lautner dated for a few months in 2009.

When asked by Viall if the newlyweds are going to Swift's upcoming Eras Tour, Dome said, "I hope we can go. Taylor, if you're hearing this, can we come?"

"Yeah, I'll see if I can get us some tickets," the Twilight star Lautner, 30, added.

"I would like to go [if] Ticketmaster didn't crash. I'm like an OG T-Swift fan, though," Dome, 25, clarified.

"Don't you have a photo with her when you were like 9 years old or something?" Lautner asked his wife.

"I went to one of her first concerts like ever. It was at the tiniest theater. My best friend loved her, and then I did too," she recalled.

12-03-09 Beverly Hills, CA Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner spotted leaving dinner at Benihana and heading over to Menchies Yogurt for some ice cream in Beverly Hills, CA....
FameFlynet/Backgrid

Dome also shared which of Swift's albums she thinks is the greatest. "Speak Now — that album was the one I was like, 'That's probably one of the best albums of all time,' She said. "The lyrics are insane."

After asking what Dome's top three songs from the album are, the podcast hosts and guests joked that one of them would be Swift's breakup ballad "Back to December," which was widely assumed to be about her relationship with Lautner.

Most recently, Lautner made a rare comment about Swift — recalling being there for the singer's infamous VMAs moment — on the debut episode of his and Dome's new podcast The Squeeze.

