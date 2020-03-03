Exploring Costa Rica
A lovely hike with my friend Michelle Jonas!
Love the sun
Enjoying some beach time!
Time to relax
A happy girl at Ylang Ylang Beach in Montezuma!
Stunning view
A beach path to the ocean shows the light dancing through the canopy of jungle trees.
Time for a selfie
We crossed rivers daily to get in and out of the retreat. Bring water shoes and don’t step on the frogs!
The beauty of nature
Incredible volcanic rock with abundant marine life feeding below.
Boats, bikinis and beaches
Sunbathing, snorkeling, and curves at Tortuga Islands, Costa Rica.
Yes, go chasing waterfalls!
Swimming in the waterfalls and getting our wild on with Michelle Jonas!
A beautiful butterfly
Say hi to my new friend!
Pura vida, Costa Rica!
What an incredible trip!