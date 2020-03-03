Taylor Dayne Shares Stunning Photo Diary of Tropical Costa Rica Trip

The singer — who released her memoir Tell It To My Heart last month and is currently on the Ladies of '80s Tour — shares some photos from her recent trip to Costa Rica
By Taylor Dayne
March 02, 2020 07:55 PM

1 of 10

Exploring Costa Rica

Taylor Dayne

A lovely hike with my friend Michelle Jonas!

2 of 10

Love the sun

Taylor Dayne

Enjoying some beach time!

3 of 10

Time to relax

Taylor Dayne

A happy girl at Ylang Ylang Beach in Montezuma!

4 of 10

Stunning view

Taylor Dayne

A beach path to the ocean shows the light dancing through the canopy of jungle trees.

5 of 10

Time for a selfie

Taylor Dayne

We crossed rivers daily to get in and out of the retreat. Bring water shoes and don’t step on the frogs!

6 of 10

The beauty of nature

Taylor Dayne

Incredible volcanic rock with abundant marine life feeding below.

 

7 of 10

Boats, bikinis and beaches

Taylor Dayne

Sunbathing, snorkeling, and curves at Tortuga Islands, Costa Rica.

8 of 10

Yes, go chasing waterfalls!

Taylor Dayne

Swimming in the waterfalls and getting our wild on with Michelle Jonas!

 

9 of 10

A beautiful butterfly

Taylor Dayne

Say hi to my new friend!

10 of 10

Pura vida, Costa Rica!

Taylor Dayne

What an incredible trip!

