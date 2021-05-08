Tawny Kitaen's Daughters Are 'Heartbroken and Saddened' After Star's Death at Age 59: 'We Miss Her'

Many are mourning the death of actress and 1980s music video icon Tawny Kitaen.

On Saturday, The Bachelor Party star's daughters Wynter, 28, and Raine, 22, thanked their late mother's friends and fans for their support. "We are heartbroken and saddened to announce the death of our mom," they wrote on Instagram.

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and friends, for always showing her such support and love," their joint statement continued. "You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."

Kitaen died Friday morning at her Newport Beach, California, home. She was 59.

Her cause of death has not yet been released, and representatives for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tawny Kitaen Tawny Kitaen | Credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

The news of her death was confirmed by the Orange County Coroner's Office, as well as her friend and fellow model/actress Carrie Stevens. "It's true," Stevens wrote on Twitter, in response to a tweet about Kitaen's death. "I don't [blame] people for not wanting to believe it.... but it is fact. Let let her family give the official statement. They deserve that respect. RIP to a legend."

Born Julie Kitaen in 1961, the San Diego native made her onscreen debut with a minor role in the 1983 TV movie Malibu, before starring as Tom Hanks' bride-to-be in 1984's Bachelor Party. Kitaen's other credits include such titles as Witchboard, White Hot and Dead Tides.

Tawny Kitaen Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Kitaen, who also starred in music videos for Ratt and White Snake, was briefly married to the latter's lead singer David Coverdale. In recent years, she appeared in several reality shows, including The Surreal Life, Botched and Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.