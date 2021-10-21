Tawny Kitaen died on May 7 at the age of 59

Tawny Kitaen's Cause of Death Revealed 5 Months After She Died

The cause of death for Tawny Kitaen has been revealed five months after the actress and 1980s music video icon died at the age of 59.

Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, a common type of heart disease, a spokesperson for the Orange County Coroner's Office tells PEOPLE.

Other contributing factors to her death included mild coronary atherosclerosis, mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone.

Kitaen died in her Newport Beach, California, home on the morning of May 7, according to a previous press release from the Orange County Coroner's Office, which listed her as Tawny Finley.

Tawny Kitaen Tawny Kitaen | Credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Her daughters Wynter and Raine later confirmed the death, sharing in a statement that they were both "heartbroken and saddened" by the loss.

"We just want to say thank you for all of you, her fans and her friends, for always showing her such support and love," a statement shared to Kitaen's social media pages read. "You gave her life everyday. We miss her and love her and we know her legacy will live on forever."

Kitaen got her break in the entertainment industry with the 1984 comedy Bachelor Party — in which she played Debbie, the fiancée to Tom Hanks' character Rick.

Though she had roles in several other movies throughout the 1980s — Witchboard, White Hot, and Dead Tides among them — Kitaen was perhaps best known as the original music video vixen.

She famously appeared in several music videos for Whitesnake, including "Here I Go Again," "Still of the Night," "Is This Love," and "The Deeper the Love." She also appeared on the covers of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starred in their "Back for More" music video.