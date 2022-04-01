Tate McRae Announces Debut Album i used to think i could fly

The "She's All I Wanna Be" singer will drop her first album on May 27

Tate McRae's long-awaited debut album finally has a title and a release date.

After weeks of teasing the forthcoming album on TikTok, McRae announced Friday morning that "i used to think i could fly" will be released on May 27.

The 18-year-old Canadian songwriter and dancer first entered the spotlight in 2016 on So You Think You Can Dance before gaining popularity for her songwriting. Her multiplatinum hit single "You Broke Me First" spent 38 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 list following its September 2020 release. It debuted as a No. 1 Top 40 radio hit.

"It's really interesting because as one of my first songs was blowing up, I was actually still at home," McRae told PEOPLE in September. "I think performing has been the weirdest realization, because for the longest time I thought that no one was listening to my music.

People are certainly listening now. She's released three singles in the last four months, all off her debut album. The second, "she's all i wanna be," also debuted on The Billboard Hot 100. Her most recent single, "chaotic," was released last Friday after weeks of McRae teasing it on TikTok. The three singles are the only known song titles on the upcoming 12-track "i used to think i could fly."

Tate McRae Tate McRae | Credit: Lissyelle Laricchia

With 3.8 million followers on the app, TikTok has been a primary vehicle for McRae to both tease and promote her new music. In a video from March 23, she showed herself arranging different items — each seemingly representing a different song off her upcoming album — into a suitcase with the caption "album time."

Now that she's announced her debut album will be titled "i used to think i could fly" – marked with her signature lowercase style – the suitcase-packing teaser makes sense.

McRae has been touring through the festival circuit in recent months, and is now in the middle of a month-long North American tour. Starting in September, she'll join Shawn Mendes on his US tour for two months as a supporting act.

Between touring, promoting the album and acting as Maybelline New York's newest brand ambassador, she's got a lot on her plate. It's a good thing she says writing music is the primary way she relieves stress.