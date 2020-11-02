Taraji P. Henson Slated to Host 'Electrifying' 2020 American Music Awards

Taraji P. Henson will be your host for the upcoming 2020 American Music Awards!

On Monday, ABC and dick clark productions announced that the Oscar-nominated actress would host the AMAs live on Sunday, Nov. 22, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans," Henson, 50, said in a statement. "I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music."

Just last week, the nominations for the music award show were unveiled, with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading the pack for this year's ceremony with eight nods each. Both musicians are up for the top prize of artist of the year, among other nominations.

Right behind them is Megan Thee Stallion with a total of five nominations, including new artist of the year as well as several nominations alongside Cardi B for their summer hit, "WAP."

Adding to the list of artists, first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat each earned four nominations and this year's show will feature a performance from two-time nominee Dua Lipa.

The 2019 AMAs were hosted by Ciara and honored Taylor Swift as the Artist of the Decade. The Folklore singer led the night with five wins, bringing her total up to 29. The singer made history as the artist with the most AMAs ever, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 24 awards.

This year, Swift snagged four more nominations, including artist of the year, favorite music video for "cardigan," favorite pop/rock female artist and favorite pop/rock album for Folklore.

ABC and dick clark productions first announced in July that the AMAs would still take place this fall despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.