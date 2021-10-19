"It just came out of me!" she told Women's Health

Taraji P. Henson Reveals She's 'Been Secretly Working' on an EP That 'Makes You Want to Dance'

In a new cover story interview for Women's Health, the actress — who studied musical theater at Howard University — revealed that she's been working on new music, which she expects to release at the start of next year.

"I've been singing," the 51-year-old told the outlet, adding that being dairy-free may have helped her reach high notes. "It just came out of me!"

"I've been secretly working on an EP," she added. "But it wasn't like, 'Taraji wants to sing,' and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs."

Taraji P. Henson Women's Health Taraji P. Henson | Credit: Marcus Smith for Women’s Health

Henson explained that instead of having people write songs for her, she's been penning lyrics herself and instead collaborating with high-end producers for feel-good, sexy tracks.

"[It] makes you want to dance until the sun comes up," she told the outlet.

"I want people to know that it's never too late for anything," she added. "You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

Henson explained that singing brought her a new world of possibilities and "it felt as if the sky opened up," according to the outlet.

Taraji P. Henson Women's Health Taraji P. Henson | Credit: Marcus Smith for Women’s Health

Henson, who has been open about struggling with depression and anxiety and hosts Peace of Mind on Facebook Watch, said she loves to work out often — especially "anything to do with the butt" — as it helps her feel good.

"I realized I had to do everything I could to feel good, or that depression thing was going to get the best of me," she said.