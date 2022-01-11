Taraji P. Henson and Normani Hilariously Take Cover from Water-Spraying Mics on That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon may have made accidentally an enemy of Taraji P. Henson!

The Tonight Show host welcomed the Empire actress, along with Normani, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, on his new show That's My Jam, and the foursome had it out for a segment of Slay It Don't Spray It.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a clip from the show, Waititi, 46, and his girlfriend Ora, 31, were sequestered in one sound booth, while Henson, 51, and Normani, 25, were placed in another.

Each pair were then called upon to sing a song, karaoke-style and with the lyrics in front of them. But when the music stopped, they had to finish the line from memory — and if they couldn't, their microphones would turn into squirt guns, splashing them in the face with water.

Henson and Normani kicked things off, with Henson volunteering to take vocals on the Jennifer Lopez song "Waiting for Tonight."

Though they enjoyed the first few lines, Henson couldn't quite nail the rest of the lyrics, and she and the "Motivation" singer were immediately blasted with water as they screamed and took cover.

RELATED VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID: 'I Was Vaccinated and Boostered'

"You cannot wet Black girls' hair!!" Henson repeatedly shouted at Fallon. "That was not in my contract! I'm getting out."

Next up, Waititi and Ora were tasked with ABBA's "Dancing Queen," which Ora took the reins on after Waititi bowed out, saying, "I don't want to do this."

The "Let You Love Me" singer — who first sparked romance rumors with Waititi in April — successfully completed her line, meaning Henson and Normani were drenched once more.

"It doesn't matter, we already won!" Henson said, joking that Fallon himself should get sprayed and desperately attempting to exit the recording booth, only to learn she still has to keep playing.

To wrap things up, all four stars took turns singing "Hey Ya!" by Outkast, and when Ora aced her line, Normani and Henson were able to escape the sound booth before they could be sprayed for a third time.