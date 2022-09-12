Taraji P. Henson Celebrates Birthday by Dropping It Low with Usher Onstage — Watch!

Taraji P. Henson's got birthday behavior!

On Saturday night, Henson celebrated her 52nd birthday by joining Usher onstage during his residency show in Las Vegas.

In a video shared by the "OMG" singer, the stars were captured dancing closely with one another as Usher sang Bobby Brown's "Rock Wi'tcha" to the birthday girl.

"To @tarajiphenson and all the birthday girls that celebrated with me last night…." Usher, 43, captioned the video on Instagram Sunday. "Do yo dance it's yo birthday…."

Henson shared a series of videos from the night as well, showing fans she had a blast at the show.

"Soooooo about last night!!! Thank you @Usher #wehadatimelastnight #birthdaybehavior #virgoseason 💃🏽❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋," she captioned her post.

In another post, she also shared a video from their dance and thanked the singer for the "amazing birthday turn up."

The "My Boo" singer is currently in Las Vegas for his residency at Dolby Live at the Park MGM, where he will be performing through October.

Last month, the singer announced he would be extending the residency and added 25 more dates, slated to take place from March 2023 to July 2023. In honor of the announcement, the singer opened up during an appearance on the People Every Day podcast about why he decided to extend it and what he loves most about Las Vegas living.

"Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I've been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle," he said.

He added, "I've been able to still focus on the things that I love, that are creative, that are kind of ancillary to what I do in music. Whether it's in film or rather in production or working with other artists and still have family time, but yet still do what I love, which is performing."

The actress has also been busier than ever. Henson spoke to PEOPLE in July about Body by TPH, a collection of bath and body care items, each item is priced under $12 at Walmart.

For Henson, it was essential that the products be accessible. Henson asked her team: "How do we bring spa-like treatments into people's homes, and make them affordable?"

She also recalled the sting to her wallet the first time she treated herself to the spa. "I was like, 'How much?' And you mean tip isn't included?' I'm going for that customer, that woman who can't afford to go to the spa."

The actress also starred in Minions: The Rise of Gru as villain Belle Bottom in July after hosting the BET awards in June.