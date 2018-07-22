R&B star Tank has gotten just what he deserves: a wonderful wedding to a beautiful bride!

The “Maybe I Deserve” singer, born Durrell Babbs, 42, and his longtime love Zena Foster, 40, said “I do” on Sunday, July 22, in front of 200 friends and family at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to see her walk down the aisle, her dress and her whole heavenly aura just captivate the place,” the singer told PEOPLE just ahead of the big day.

The bride wore a lace J’Aton Couture gown from Lovella Bridal for the ceremony before slipping into a dress by Zahavit Tshuba for the reception. The groom and his groomsmen stepped out in tuxedos by Greyscale with Tank in a custom bowtie by DLeak.

Among the spiffy groomsmen, was the groom’s close friend of 15 years, Jamie Foxx. Not only did Foxx show up to support Tank, but he also provided some comic relief for the big occasion, before later performing for the couple. “I’m looking forward to him cracking jokes on the wedding day,” Tank said. “The goof ball session is going to be at an all-time high when we’re standing there.”

MrDopePic/Ralph Spielberg

While Foxx, who’s been spotted out recently with Katie Holmes, was extended a plus one, Tank didn’t confirm who’d be his friend’s date for the event. “I just told him make sure you use it wisely,” the singer said with a laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Jamie Foxx Enjoy Guys Weekend with Ludacris and Tank Amid Katie Holmes Rumors

Other notable members of the bridal party were the couple’s two children together, daughter Zoey, 10, who served as a junior bridesmaid and son Zion, 3, who was ring bearer. Best Man duties went to singer J. Valentine. After exchanging rings designed by Leor Yerushalma of The Jewelers of Las Vegas, the pair sealed their new life together with a kiss.

“This day represents the beginning of forever,” says Tank. “To find the person you lost once before and having the opportunity to make sure that doesn’t happen again is everything.” Haley Rynn Ringo Photography

The pair, who first met 18 years ago, previously dated, welcomed their first child together, and then broke up.

“When we were together before I felt like she was the one,” he says opening up about their journey. “I had given her a promise ring and then life happened. People make mistakes. At the time you’re like ‘Ok maybe I was wrong.'” Despite the issues that lead to their split (“There’s two parts to it, I own my piece and she owns hers,” says the star) the couple stayed in contact while coparenting their daughter, eventually finding their way back to one another nearly four years ago.

RELATED: Pusha T Gets Married With Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams in Attendance

“I think we both ended up having to go through our own personal journeys. In my mind I thought I’d never even go out on a date with this woman ever again in life,” says Tank. “And then one day I look up and we’re living together and we’ve got another baby on the way and we’re in love again. It’s just one of those things where we just couldn’t fight it.”

He adds, “All the mistakes that we’ve made it still didn’t change the fact that I loved her that much and wanted this for us. They say ‘In God’s own time’ and he really put some time together with us, to make this what it is.”

Haley Rynn Ringo Photography

At the reception, held at Los Angeles’ Alexandria Ballrooms and planned by Wife of the Party events, the pair danced their first dance to an original number they wrote together titled “Our song”, as photographer Haley Rynn Ringo captured each moment.

Guests, including Michael B. Jordan and Floyd Mayweather, sat at long tables adorned with tall floral arrangements featuring blush-toned roses, peonies and hydrangeas, designed by Shawna Yamamoto Event Design. For dinner 24 Carrots catering served chili and spice-rubbed Chilean sea bass with cilantro-lime butter and grilled filet mignon served with boursin and garlic whipped potatoes and caramelized brussel sprouts.

To appease the groom’s sweet tooth Fantasy Frostings created a fondant covered floral-themed cake and EvaRosa Ice Cream set up a custom ice cream station.

RELATED: Can’t-Miss Photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

In all it was a sentimental affair for Tank, who was married once before and is also father to kids Jordan, Ryen and Durrell, Jr. from previous relationships. As far as marriage, “I feel like I’m getting an opportunity to do it the right way, and the way I’ve always wanted to do it,” he says. “I think the overlying tone is, I just want her to be happy 100 percent. I’ve just been trying to make sure that she’s the happiest bride ever.”

And as the newlyweds gear up for their honeymoon trip through France and Greece, the singer, known for his shirtless performances, says his fans are rooting him on.

“With my fans, it’s taken some time for them to make the adjustment because I’ve always been the sexy guy, the ‘Who wants to go home with me tonight?’-type of performer,” says Tank. “But I’ve noticed that a lot of my fans have become Zena’s fans now. At my meet and greets girls are like ‘Where’s Zena at?’ It’s been a cool transition. And a blessed one.”