Tampa Superintendent Uses Taylor Swift Songs to Warn Students Not to Skip School for Concert

Swift is performing in Tampa, Florida from Apr. 13-15 on the latest leg of her sold-out Eras Tour

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 14, 2023 12:22 PM
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

A Tampa, Florida superintendent warned students to not skip class for a Taylor Swift concert as she performed in the city over the weekend with a clever use of the singer's song titles.

Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis sent out the message — which incorporated a whopping 27 song titles from Swift's discography — to parents and students on Wednesday ahead of her Thursday night concert, warning off any students considering staying out late for the concert and skipping school on Friday.

"I understand I am the 'Anti-Hero' here, and 'Call It What You Want', but 'You're On Your Own Kid' if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction," Davis said in the letter, which he also read out in a video posted on Twitter.

"You may think you're 'Out of the Woods' since it's the fourth quarter, but make no mistake, if you miss an important lesson, you will not be able to 'Shake it Off,'" he continued. Your report card could be 'Treacherous' because you refused to 'Stay, Stay, Stay' in class.

Discussing what prompted the song-filled message, Davis' media director Tanya Arja told the Tampa Bay Times that "this was our idea, in Communications" and said that it helped that the superintendent was a fan of Swift.

She said, "Of course he loves Taylor Swift."

Arja told the newspaper the superintendent had hoped to both encourage students not to miss class while also celebrating Swift's concerts along with the community.

"Of course he wants kids in class," Arja said. "But this is a fun thing. He knows it's a big thing going on in Tampa this week. It's just a fun little thing we did."

RELATED Video: Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist

Swift hit the stage Thursday night in Tampa, Florida for the first time since news broke that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, welcomed the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

The stop is the latest in her sold-out Eras Tour, and she was in high spirits as she kicked off an expected three-hour-long show. She will also perform Friday and Saturday night at the venue.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Provides Over 125,000 Meals to Florida Food Bank with Donation Before Eras Tour Stop
Megan Nicole Locklear
Missing Woman Found Dead Inside Car at N.C. Dealership Had 'Gone to Sleep' Weeks Ago and 'Never Woke Up'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs 6-Week Abortion Ban into Law
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tamrajudge/3080290953566524956/
Tamra Judge Shares Tearful Video After Daughter's School Goes Into Lockdown: 'I Am Sick of This'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' Cancels Day of Filming After His Medical Emergency: Sources
Bad Boys 4 filming Will Smith
Will Smith Reunites with Martin Lawrence on Atlanta Set of 'Bad Boys 4'
In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York. More than three years after the highly publicized Fyre Festival famously fizzled out in the Bahamas, merchandise and other "minor assets" are available for purchase, courtesy the U.S. Marshals Service from Texas-based Gaston & Sheehan Auctioneers.
Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Is 'Finally Happening' Following His Prison Release
Shawn Carter aka Jay Z attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England.
JAY-Z to Honor Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat with One Night Only Concert in Paris
Severe Weather Passes Through South Florida
Historic Fort Lauderdale Rainfall Forces Airport to Close and Leaves Drivers Stranded for Hours
Kelly Clarkson Performs Cover of Taylor Swift's 'Clean' for Kellyoke Segment
Kelly Clarkson Performs Emotionally Charged Cover of Taylor Swift's 'Clean' for Kellyoke — Watch!
John Mayer
John Mayer Jokes His Song 'Paper Doll,' Believed to Be About Taylor Swift, Was a 'Bit Bitchy'
Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled After 'Credible Security Threat': 'So Sorry'
Courthouse Floor Collapse Savannah
At least 4 Construction Workers Injured After Floor Collapses in Savannah's 124-Year-Old Courthouse 
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
Florida Girl, 12, Took Dad's Car and Drove 400 Miles with a Friend to Possibly See Person They Met Online
Atlanta, GA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL APRIL 11, 2023 UNTIL 6:00 PM ET ** Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz are pictured filming a game scene for "Back in Action" in Atlanta. Jamie Foxx was also on the call sheet today but he filmed a different scene without the two stars. Pictured: Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close Cheer for a Soccer Team While Filming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'