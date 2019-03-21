Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets Attacked by the Beyhive After Recalling Once Being Charmed by JAY-Z

Tamera Mowry-Housley shared an anecdote about meeting JAY-Z on Wednesday's episode of The Real

Tamera Mowry-Housley just revealed she was “charmed” by JAY-Z when she met him years ago — and Beyoncé fans aren’t happy.

Mowry-Housley, 40, shared a story about meeting the famous rapper on Wednesday’s episode of The Real

“I actually met JAY-Z in person,” the actress revealed. “He wasn’t with Beyoncé at the time, and I wasn’t dating anybody. When I met him, you do get, like, hit with the charm.”

“I found myself, strangely, asking for gum,” she laughed. “It’s so weird, I swear! My sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s JAY-Z.’ And I was like, ‘Can I have some gum?’ And he gave me some gum!”

“It was his charm,” she said of what stuck out to her after meeting him. “I was 23, I hadn’t even met Adam [Housley, her husband].”

“I actually was attracted to him in the moment,” she added.

Mowry-Housley and her husband tied the knot in 2011, and JAY-Z and Beyoncé have been happily married since 2008.

Regardless, some Beyoncé fans weren’t happy with Mowry-Housley’s admission about the singer’s husband and trolled her Instagram comments with bee emojis, representing the “Beyhive.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley/Instagram
Others stood up for Mowry-Housley in the comments.

One user wrote, “Who has time to go on random pages typing a bunch of bee emojis??? Find something to do y’all. She’s happily married and so are Jay-Z and Beyonce.” Another added, “I’m part of the bey hive and y’all doing too much. She or Jay did nothing wrong.”

Mowry-Housley hasn’t addressed the drama yet.

