Tameka 'Tiny' Harris Has $750,000 Worth of Jewelry Including Wedding Ring Stolen from Lamborghini

Police are investigating after rapper T.I.‘s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris had $750,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her Lamborghini.

At around 11:23 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a car robbery outside of Bar Amalfi in Atlanta, Georgia.

When they arrived on the scene, Tiny, 44, explained to officers that she parked her Lamborghini SUV outside of the bar at around 8:45 p.m. and went inside the Italian eatery to have drinks with a friend, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department tells PEOPLE.

When she returned to her car, exactly an hour later, she noticed a blue velour bag that contained her jewelry was missing, the spokesman added. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tiny’s wedding ring was among the jewelry stolen as well as watches and earrings.

That’s when she called the police.

After observing the vehicle, police saw no signs of forced entry or damage, according to Atlanta PD.

A rep for Tiny did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Family Hustle star has not spoken out publicly about the incident.

Harris and T.I., né Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., wed in 2010 and share three children — sons Clifford Joseph III, 15, Major Philant, 11, and daughter Heiress Diana, 3.

T.I., 39, is also dad to sons Messiah, 19, Domani, 18, and daughter Deyjah, 18, from previous relationships, while Tiny has daughter Zonnique Jailee, 23, from a previous relationship.

The couple has weathered a number of storms throughout the years as Tiny filed for divorce in December 2016 and filed again in April 2017.

T.I. and Tiny have since reconciled.

She opened up about their marriage in April of this year during an appearance on PEOPLE Now explaining, “We have a lot of love for each other.”

“And that love really never really goes anywhere. We’re just in the public eye. We don’t go through more than any other couple goes through.”

“We get through it,” she added.

Tiny revealed that counseling really helped her and T.I. get their marriage back on track.

“It’s really great thing to have someone that you can sit down and talk to — someone on the outside that can tell you how to channel your feelings in a different light.”