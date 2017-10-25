Tamar Braxton recently announced that she was taking a break from music to focus on her marriage

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert Split After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage: It's an 'Incredibly Difficult Time'

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert have called it quits.

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” her rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

Braxton, 40, filed for divorce from the 44-year-old music producer in Los Angeles County just one month shy of their nine-year anniversary, TMZ first reported Wednesday. Braxton and Herbert share a 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

Braxton and Herbert wed in 2008 and fans have gotten a close look at their relationship on both Braxton Family Values and their spin-off Tamar & Vince.

Divorce rumors swirled last year when Braxton shared a cryptic Instagram message about strained relationships and posted a photo of herself not wearing her wedding ring.

However, the “Love & War” singer earlier this year suggested that all was well in an interview with PEOPLE.

“Things are great. Things are amazing,” she said. “It’s marriage, so today it could be amazing and tomorrow it could be a bumpy road … but we’re in it to win it.”

In a September interview with Entertainment Tonight, Braxton announced that she was retiring from music to work on her marriage.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she said.

The comments came after Braxton announced on Instagram that her latest album, Blue Bird of Happiness, would be her last.

“My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?’ Braxton told ET. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

The former lovebirds have had their fair share of hardships. In 2012, Herbert was hospitalized for 40 days after suffering multiple blood clots — he later dropped nearly 100 lbs.

Last year, the duo took a hit when Braxton was dropped as a co-host on The Real. However, Braxton told ET that she was eyeing a daytime TV comeback.