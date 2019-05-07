Tamar Braxton Reveals She Is Too 'Drained' to Attend Niece's Funeral: 'It's a Lot'

Tamar Braxton is mourning — but not in the way that most people would expect.

Days after news that Braxton’s niece Lauren “LoLo” Braxton had died at 24, the reality star — who is currently touring with Kandi Burruss for her “Welcome to the Dungeon” experience — opened up about the tragedy on an Instagram Live video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the recent clip, Tamar, 42, revealed that the death was the first time she had lost a family member and came amid a busy time for her, as she tours with Burruss and continues filming Braxton Family Values.

Due to her busy schedule and how hard she was taking the news, the star announced she would not be attending Lauren’s funeral because she was feeling too “drained” to be at the services.

“I’ve been M.I.A. because I just cannot bring myself to post about my niece. Like, I just can’t do it,” she told her followers in the four-minute clip, which was captured blog YBF Chic. “But what I did want to say is I want to thank everyone for sending their condolences.”

Tamar Braxton Jason Merritt/Getty

RELATED: Toni Braxton’s Niece Lauren Dies of Heart Condition at 24: Report

“I don’t want my sisters or my family to get upset with me, but the things that’s been going on — this is the first time that anybody in my family has passed,” she continued. “Nobody tell you about going to the damn funeral. I don’t have time going to the funeral.”

“I’m still drained from that… It’s a lot,” Tamar added, noting that, “Everything happens in God’s divine order and you’ve got to respect it and praise him anyway.”

Her comments didn’t sit well with some fans, who criticized the singer for not attending the services for her 24-year-old niece.

“You wrong for not supporting your brother! Put the shoe on the other foot. So self-centered,” wrote one fan, while another follower added, “and yet ur the only one that didn’t write a tribute to your niece… smh it doesn’t look good”

Tamar Braxton Monty Brinton/CBS

Another user firmly wrote, “Get..your a— up and go to the funeral for 2 hours then get back in your bed. I’m not hearing this excuse.”

Someone else argued, “If you are so drained performing should be last in your mind. I will NEVER respect or support you if feel money & ppl watching you is more important than being with family that needs your presence.”

In response to the backlash, Tamar spoke out on Instagram again — this time in a post on Friday, with a reshared image that read “PSA: Don’t tell people how to heal from something you’ve never been through.”

“…. and now you know the rest of the story ✨” the reality star captioned the photo, which spoke to allowing others to grieve in different ways.

A rep for Tamar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Sudden Death of Her 24-Year-Old Niece

Lauren, who was the daughter of Tamar’s older brother Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., reportedly died of causes related to a heart condition in Maryland, her father told TMZ on April 30.

According to TMZ, law enforcement responded to a 911 call around noon on Monday and found Lauren unresponsive when they arrived. The outlet reports that she was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Michael, 50, a Maryland based singer-songwriter, is the only son of the Braxton siblings and has appeared on episodes of their show, Braxton Family Values.

He and Toni Braxton, 51, are the elder siblings to sisters Traci, 48, Towanda, 45, Trina, 44, and Tamar.

RELATED: Celebrity Big Brother Winner Tamar Braxton Says Sister Toni Would Be ‘Horrible’ On the Show

Following Lauren’s passing, a rep for the Braxton family told Entertainment Tonight, “We ask that you please respect the Braxton family’s privacy in this time of sadness and loss.”

In the wake of her death, Trina posted a photo of Lauren to her Instagram page on Tuesday with the caption, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

Toni also broke her silence about her loss on Wednesday, sharing a red carpet photo of the two to Instagram.

“R.I.P to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton,” she captioned the sweet shot. “I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken 😥💔 Love you…always auntie ‘Te Te.’”

Friends, family, and fans have since flooded Lauren’s Instagram page — which frequently featured her famous family — to post condolences in her comments.

Braxton Family Values is currently in its sixth season and airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on We TV.