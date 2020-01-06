Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Marries Michael Fredman in Hawaii

Image zoom Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Talinda Bennington, who is the widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, is married.

The bride, 43, wed Michael Fredman in Hawaii on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Kahuku, Hawaii. They first announced their engagement in September.

Despite her happy news, Talinda clarified reports she wed on the same day as her wedding anniversary with the late singer, who died by suicide in July 2017. “With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O’ahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways,” said Talinda, who helped launch mental health awareness organization, 320 Changes Direction.

“My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE [sic]. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else,” she concluded.

Talinda and Chester wed on Jan. 1, 2005.

When she announced her engagement, she also revealed that Chester’s former bandmates — Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, and Rob Bourdon — all welcomed Fredman with “open arms.”

“I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you,” Talinda wrote on Instagram at the time. “My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.”

She also made a point to note that moving on with a new man did not mean she would be forgetting about her late husband. “I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in [vain],” she shared.

“To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love,” she said.